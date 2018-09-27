RACINE COUNTY — The City of Racine’s estimated unemployment rate in August stood at 5.0 percent, below its 6.2 percent rate from the previous August — but still highest among the 32 cities and villages tracked by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
According to the latest numbers issued by DWD Wednesday, Racine’s unemployment rate was 0.3 percent worse than the No. 2 city, Milwaukee.
The agency estimated Racine County’s August unemployment rate at 4.0 percent, compared with 4.6 percent one year earlier.
Other area jobless rate estimates for this August, followed by those for August 2017 are:
Caledonia — 3.6, 3.8 percent.
Mount Pleasant — 3.7, 4.2 percent.
Kenosha — 4.5 percent both times.
Oak Creek — 3.2 percent both times.
All numbers are preliminary and will be adjusted later.
Jobless rates are based on people who are working or actively seeking work. They do not capture those who have given up trying to find a job, nor do they show underemployment: people who work part-time but want full-time work.
Jobless rates are based on which municipality people live in, even if they commute elsewhere for a job. The state also estimates the number of jobs by certain geographic areas including Racine County. DWD estimated the county had about 78,900 jobs in March, a gain of about 300 from one year earlier.
