RACINE — Businesses with five or fewer employees, including the business owner, may soon have access to a financial boost to get them to the next level.
Racine’s Department of City Development has put forward a proposed “microenterprise” revolving loan fund, or micro fund, to give business owners with low to moderate incomes access to $3,000 to $15,000 in loans.
Community Development program specialist Ben Lehner told the Community Development Committee during its meeting on Thursday that Racine County has loan programs for large businesses, medium businesses and startup seed money.
The city’s small business revolving loan fund, established in 2015, offers loans from $25,000 to $250,000. But that loan requires collateral, equity and for every $35,000 dollars in the loan, one full-time equivalent job has to be created.
Racine officials have heard from the business community that those requirements are prohibitive to micro-businesses, especially those where the owner is from a moderate- to low-income household and on the company payroll.
“Truly small start-up businesses have a really hard time in traditional credit markets for a myriad of reason,” said Lehner.
Diversifying the business community
Lehner said during his presentation that one of the city’s goals is to provide opportunities to previously marginalized business owners.
“There’s an under-representation of minority-owned businesses and women-owned businesses in the community,” he said. “Whether its access to credit or whatever, we feel like this tool could really help that part of the community.”
Jose Vazquez, owns of Bamboo Creative Solutions, a consulting company that works with black and Latino entrepreneurs, was at Thursday’s meeting. Afterward, he said the micro fund could be a boon for black and Latino entrepreneurs.
“This would be huge,” said Vazquez. “In my experience, every loan program has been completely out of reach for the most impoverished.”
Vazquez also said the message to minority entrepreneurs — that the city is interested in investing in their business — would be a huge step to get them to trust and reach out to the city for support.
Loan Terms
To qualify for a loan, the business has to have been operating for six months to three years. Applicants must show proof of registration and insurance, a business plan and a professional bookkeeping service contracted for 12 months.
Alderman Mollie Jones of the 2nd District asked if the small business were a certified public accountant, if they would still need to contract with a bookkeeping service. Lehner said for the sake of objectivity, they should.
The loan terms would be over 60 months and have an interest rate of less than 3 percent.
The City Council already authorized $62,700 in Community Development Block Grant funds to be set aside from the microenterprise program.
