City not taking hard line on Wild Root Market's looming Dec. 31 deadline

RACINE — Despite a deadline looming just days away, top City of Racine officials have indicated a willingness to work with Wild Root Market toward the co-operative grocery store the group has been chasing for a decade.
In late 2009, a small group of people first met to talk about starting a community-owned, natural foods grocery store in the Downtown area. The impetus for their efforts came from a market study, in about 2006, for a Downtown grocery store that would emphasize natural foods.
On Sept. 23, 2018, on its final day of member fundraising, the group hit a milestone when it reached its $1.125 million goal in memberships and member loans.
A precommitted loan from the National Cooperative Bank, for construction and equipment, was contingent on the co-op coming up with the $1.125 million in owner loans and donations.
At that time Wild Root was anticipating opening the north-side food cooperative, at 500 Walton Ave., this year.
The co-op did close on the purchase of that building last December, and the City of Racine released $175,000 of a promised project grant of up to $390,000 to help with the purchase.
However, per the property covenant, if Wild Root Market had not closed on its private financing by this Tuesday, Dec. 31, the co-op would have to deed the property to the city.
The city would be able to sell the property in order to recoup the $175,000 grant, and the property is considered to be worth more than $175,000.
Even though Wild Root was able to line up the National Cooperative Bank loan commitment, as of May 1 the group still needed to fill an approximately $1 million financing gap to be able to start renovating its building. At that time Wild Root was again forced to push back the project timing.
Wild Root had a setback in late October when it asked Racine County for a $739,000 collateralized loan for the project and was denied.
You have free articles remaining.
No Wild Root officials could be reached for this report to indicate where they are with financing.
But city officials this month indicated they are not planning to quash Wild Root’s hopes anytime soon by demanding the deed to the property.
On Dec. 17, Mayor Cory Mason’s communications director, Shannon Powell, said: “The city has had productive conversations with the Wild Root Board. We want to understand their needs and timelines so that we can see what we can do to be good partners.
“Conversations are ongoing, but we anticipate that we will come to an agreement with Wild Root that would include some sort of timeline extension. Those terms have yet to be fully negotiated and, of course, would require Common Council approval. Our intention is to get that done this upcoming January.”
More talks anticipated
City Administrator Jim Palenick said Friday he has not heard from Wild Root for several months.
But he said the city would not necessarily take possession of the property if this year ends with Wild Root still trying to raise money to meet its goal.
“We have always supported what they’re trying to do,” Palenick said, and if Wild Root needed an extension that is reasonable, the city would entertain doing that.
“We would have to hear a lot more from them” before making a decision, he said. At year’s end, Palenick said, city officials would want to meet with Wild Root officers about what they think their prospects are.
If they are able to raise the money they need to begin construction and carry out their plans, Palenick said, “we would always love that to be the case.”
However, if Wild Root officers were to conclude it was time to throw in the towel, he said, “we would sit down and talk about what happens next.”