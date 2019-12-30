City not taking hard line on Wild Root Market's looming Dec. 31 deadline

The city would be able to sell the property in order to recoup the $175,000 grant, and the property is considered to be worth more than $175,000.

Even though Wild Root was able to line up the National Cooperative Bank loan commitment, as of May 1 the group still needed to fill an approximately $1 million financing gap to be able to start renovating its building. At that time Wild Root was again forced to push back the project timing.

Wild Root had a setback in late October when it asked Racine County for a $739,000 collateralized loan for the project and was denied.

No Wild Root officials could be reached for this report to indicate where they are with financing.

But city officials this month indicated they are not planning to quash Wild Root’s hopes anytime soon by demanding the deed to the property.

On Dec. 17, Mayor Cory Mason’s communications director, Shannon Powell, said: “The city has had productive conversations with the Wild Root Board. We want to understand their needs and timelines so that we can see what we can do to be good partners.