RACINE — For many years, the Racine Water Utility’s residential equivalent charges, or REC fees, were viewed as a significant barrier to commercial development.
Much of that barrier was smashed to smithereens last fall with a Foxconn-funded deal — involving the Village of Mount Pleasant, Racine Water Utility and City of Racine — to pay for the infrastructure costs associated with the Foxconn development.
That agreement also slashed the area’s per-housing-unit REC fee — which is designed to offset the Water Utility’s increased infrastructure costs to be able to serve new customers — from $3,200 to $500 for an average house.
City of Racine staff has recommended knocking down the remaining REC fees for the proposed Gold Medal Flats, a 77-unit redevelopment of a historic Gold Medal Camp Furniture Manufacturing Co. building at 1701 Packard Ave., in Uptown. Redevelopment of that factory building comprises phase one of what would be an eventual two-phase redevelopment including the other Gold Medal factory as well, at 1700 Packard Ave.
Phase one alone of Gold Medal Flats is an estimated $18 million project by J. Jeffers & Co. and partner Lutheran Social Services. It would create both market-rate living units and apartments funded with low-income housing tax credits.
REC fee waiver sought
Thursday, the Redevelopment Authority of Racine, or RDA, will be asked to waive $27,000 in REC fees to provide an additional incentive for a developer to proceed with building Gold Medal Flats phase one. City Development Director Amy Connolly explained that the property already has a REC credit, and the expected REC fees would total about $27,000 beyond that.
Palenick and Connolly also recommended the REC fee waiver because the project will require substantial improvements in water and sewer services.
The RDA’s 2019 budget includes $50,000 “for significant, pioneering, residential developments within the city,” according to a briefing memorandum for the RDA from City Administrator Jim Palenick and Connolly. She said the fund can be replenished if necessary.
Gold Medal Flats is to be built with multiple funding sources. It is financed through low-income housing tax credits, historic preservation tax credits, community development block grant funds and HOME loans from the city — as well as developer equity. The city is providing approximately $1.54 million in CDBG loans (1 percent interest over 20 years) and a $300,000 HOME loan.
