RACINE COUNTY — Both the City of Racine and Racine County tied their all-time lowest unemployment rates in November, according to preliminary, unadjusted estimates released by the state on Friday.
Those numbers, 3.9 percent for the city and 3.1 percent for the county, were also the lowest numbers on record for November since 1990, the Department of Workforce Development reported.
“I think it shows great progress around reducing unemployment in the City of Racine,” Mayor Cory Mason said about the latest unemployment numbers. But, the mayor added, “there is still much work to be done to increase wages and give workers the training they need for high-skilled jobs coming to the area.”
“Poverty definitely remains stubbornly high, even with these positive numbers,” Mason said. “There is more work to be done to reduce inequalities.”
The city’s estimated rate, three-tenths better than the November 2017 rate of 4.2 percent, placed it at second-worst among the 32 municipalities tracked by the DWD. Beloit sank to the bottom when its rate jumped from 3.8 percent last November to 4.8 this November.
Milwaukee was third from the bottom last month at 3.7 percent, Janesville was at 3.6 percent and Kenosha at 3.5 percent.
“As we redoubled our efforts to reduce unemployment, 2018 was a remarkable year of progress for Racine County,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “While it’s worth pausing to recognize record-low unemployment, we know our work is far from finished. As we enter 2019, we look forward to continuing our efforts to make Racine County a place where all residents have the opportunity for family-sustaining jobs.”
Among those efforts, Delagrave said, Racine County helped facilitate the allocation of nearly $3 million toward local worker training programs in 2018.
Breaking it down
Jobless rates are based on people who are working or actively seeking work. They do not capture those who have given up trying to find a job. Nor do they show underemployment: people who work part-time but want full-time work.
Other area unemployment estimates for November followed by the previous November’s rates:
- Caledonia — 2.7 percent, 3.1 percent.
- Mount Pleasant — 3.0 percent, 2.9 percent.
- Kenosha — 3.5 percent, 3.7 percent.
- Oak Creek — 2.4 percent, 2.5 percent.
Jobless rates are based on what municipality people live in, even if they commute elsewhere for a job. The state also estimates the number of jobs by certain geographic areas including Racine County. DWD estimated Racine County gained about 400 jobs from November 2017, with 78,100 to last month, with 78,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank you Governor Walker, the State Republicans, and Donald Trump(everyones president)!! MAGA
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.