Ascension All Saints Hospital is partnering with Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin to offer around-the-clock care for children at Ascension Wisconsin’s Racine hospital.

 GREGORY SHAVER, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — Ascension All Saints Hospital is partnering with Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin to offer around-the-clock care for children at Ascension Wisconsin’s Racine hospital.

Children’s, which has the largest group of pediatric subspecialists in Wisconsin, is providing specially trained pediatric hospitalists and neonatologists to Ascension All Saints.

The Children’s Hospital doctors are being phased in this month and should be fully in place by Aug. 1, an Ascension spokeswoman said. They are replacing short- or long-term contracted independent physicians, the spokeswoman said. Prior to that a group called Advocate provided pediatric hospitalists and neonatologists.

Children’s pediatric specialty providers are on site at All Saints 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to Ascension. They also provide education to parents so children can return home as quickly as possible.

The pediatric hospitalists also consult in the All Saints Emergency Department to help determine if children need to be admitted. Throughout a child’s stay at All Saints, Children’s pediatric specialists serve as expert resources for parents and care teams.

“We are very excited about this collaboration with Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin to deliver exceptional health care for our children,” stated Dr. Margaret Hennessy, chairwoman of the All Saints Pediatric Department. “We’ve always had the utmost respect for these physicians, and we look forward to an even closer relationship to be able to treat more serious and complex conditions on site. This means children and their parents will be able to get exceptional, comprehensive and compassionate care closer to home.”

While the pediatric hospitalists provide day-to-day care for children at All Saints, primary care doctors are always kept informed and can review information on their patients via secure electronic health record. The pediatric hospitalists order tests, review test results and handle other care needs while children are in the hospital. However, decisions are made in partnership with the primary care providers who will be responsible for patients after discharge.

“We are committed to providing the children and families of Wisconsin with the best and safest pediatric care,” stated Dr. Tom Sato pediatric surgeon at Children’s Hospital and CEO of Children’s Specialty Group.

Children’s Specialty Group is the largest pediatric group in Wisconsin, representing more than 500 physicians and providers in about 34 specialties who practice at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and outreach clinics throughout Wisconsin.

“We look for opportunities to provide care in locations around the state to help ensure communities have access to the services their kids need. We are pleased to be working with Ascension Wisconsin to provide services for infants and children from the Racine area,” Sato said.

About Ascension, Children’s

In Wisconsin, Ascension operates 24 hospital campuses, more than 100 related health care facilities and employs more than 1,300 primary and specialty care clinicians from Racine to Eagle River. Across the state, Ascension provided more than $257 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2017.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is the region’s only independent health care system dedicated solely to the health and well-being of children. The hospital, with locations in Wauwatosa and Neenah, is recognized as one of the leading pediatric health care centers in the United States.

