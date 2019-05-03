RACINE — A dental clinic just for children, Tooth Town Dentistry for Kids, is planned to open in Racine within about the next two months.
Pending final City Council approval, Dr. Nathan Knutsen plans to close on the purchase of 3801 Washington Ave., the former dental clinic of Dr. R.A. Bissegger, on May 14. That will be followed by an expected four to six weeks of minor remodeling and the purchase and installation of all new equipment, said Rhonda Elquist, a consultant who is helping Knutsen start the new practice.
“We’re excited to come to Racine and take care of all those kids,” she said.
“(Racine is) a location that has a lot of need,” Knutsen said previously, and where he thinks he “can do the most good.”
His Brown Deer clientele formerly was all adults in a practice called Lakeside Dental.
Knutsen said he didn’t have any children as patients until about five years ago, because he’d been marketing to “high-fear adults.”
Knutsen gradually saw that no dentists in the area were doing children’s dentistry and offering oral sedation, a practice that relaxes them and makes them much less aware of the work being done to their teeth. So he started seeing Medicaid children, phased out his Lakeside practice and converted it to a children’s practice called Tooth Town Dentistry for Kids.
At its first April meeting, the Racine Plan Commission deferred action on Tooth Town’s request for a conditional-use permit despite the staff recommendation for approval subject to certain conditions. The hesitation was about whether the clinic’s colorful signage made sense in a residential neighborhood.
By the commission’s second April meeting, Knutsen had reduced the size of his proposed monument sign from 22 to 16 square feet. He also agreed to light it externally instead of internally — even though that will actually be brighter, Elquist said. The commission gave its collective thumbs up.
$400,000 investment
Knutsen said his investment to open his second Tooth Town here will be about $400,000 including the building and new equipment. The office has six patient rooms, and Elquist said that within a few months this office may need three full-time dentists.
His new clientele here, Knutsen said, will come mostly through other clinics. In addition, he is on the list of dentists who accept Medicaid payments, so people with those cards can find him that way.
In the early going, Knutsen said, he will likely be working at the Racine office most of the time. But Elquist said they have another dentist coming on board, a new Marquette University graduate, and eventually Knutsen will no longer need to work from the Racine office.
The plans also include the possibility of hiring an anesthesiologist for the new office for offering intravenous sedation; that can be advantageous for some children, such as those with autism. Another option being explored is having hospital rights for those procedures.
Elquist said the clinic will likely be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1-3 p.m. Friday.
