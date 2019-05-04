RACINE — Downtown jewelry store Plumb Gold is poised to expand sideways in a unique way, into the space now held by beads and art shop Funky Hannah’s.
The two adjacent businesses — Plumb Gold at 322 Main St. and Funky Hannah’s at 324 Main St. — each occupy a storefront of a single, 1860s building. On Wednesday, Plumb Gold owner Austin Schultz, owner of his building, closed the purchase of the Funky Hannah’s building from owner-operator Amanda Cosgrove Paffrath.
Paffrath will be closing Funky Hannah’s in its current form and said she is not sure what will come next. She’s already marked down her inventory to prepare for an exit by about July 6.
If she’s able to be out by then, Schultz said, he would like to open his new shop, Plumb Silver, by the next holiday season. But if the project goes later than that, it would have to wait until after the holidays.
Schultz’ purchase of 324 Main St. will have several outcomes, one being to reunite what was constructed as a single building — albeit with two separate storefronts — under one owner.
He will also make a doorway between the two spaces, and what is now Funky Hannah’s will become a new Plumb Gold division of sorts, Plumb Silver.
The deal came about for a couple of reasons, said Paffrath and Schultz, who bought Plumb Gold from former owner Judy Olsen 3½ years ago.
“We’re out of room,” he said. “I want to be able to offer our customers new things, and we just don’t have anywhere to put them. So that’s when I approached Amanda.”
“Austin talked to me about buying my building, and I was ready to do something different,” Paffrath said.
But she’s not yet sure what that something will be. “What we’re saying that we’re doing is that we’re closing this location, and stay tuned for details.”
Paffrath, also owner of Hot Shop Glass, 239 Wisconsin Ave., added, “We have a great location at Hot Shop that’s a possibility, but there’s lots of possibilities.”
“Interesting history,” she remarked, “is that the second floor of that building is where Plumb Gold started.”
Plumb Gold, Plumb Silver
Schultz said he didn’t want to merely expand Plumb Gold’s footprint, but also to create something new.
“The stores are going to have different personalities,” he said.
“I’ve been trying to make Plumb Gold really welcoming and comfortable for people,” Schultz continued. “Before, I think … it was a little standoffish. So, (Plumb Silver) is my way of counteracting that and also putting my own stamp on a space.”
He plans to put in chairs and a lounger and said, “I want people to come in and just hang out. Come in and have a coffee with your friends — and we just happen to sell jewelry, or gifts.”
Plumb Gold has a secured door, and customers have to be buzzed in. Plumb Silver will not, Schultz said. It will sell lower-priced merchandise than Plumb Gold’s, and all the silver jewelry from there will be moved over to Plumb Silver.
Keeping Downtown retail alive
“It was always my dream, when I bought that business,” Schultz said, “to own both buildings.”
“I wasn’t looking to sell this building,” Paffrath said. “I wasn’t looking to retool the business — although it’s perfect timing to do that.
“But with the movement that’s happening Downtown, having somebody who’s in retail, who lives locally, who wants to keep a thriving retail business and make it better, to me was a real motivating factor too.
“Because I feel really strongly about having some properties being held by people who have local ties and who are interested in keeping retail alive Downtown. And that’s not easy to do.”
