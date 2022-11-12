CEO of Racine's Educators Credit Union receives prestigious national award

RACINE — Linda Hoover, CEO and president of Educators Credit Union, was named 2022's outstanding chief executive by the Credit Union Executives Society.

Awarded since 2012, Hoover is the first woman to win the award.

"This national award is presented annually by CUES (Credit Union Executives Society) to one credit union industry professional who has rendered exceptional service and has made outstanding contributions to strengthen their credit union," states a press release. "At any time, you may see Hoover working on the frontlines as a teller, helping in the lending center or taking calls in the call center."

“From the teller line to the corporate office, every time Linda makes a decision or has a vision, she is always putting members at the forefront,” Shannon Huot, chief experience officer at Educators, said in a statement. “She is always thinking, will this help our members? She’s honest, business savvy and really cares about members and staff.”

Hoover has been Educators Credit Union's CEO and president for five years, and has been with the credit union for 35 years.

“As a leader, Linda understands the power of knowledge,” stated Joseph Brazgel, chief information officer at Educators. “She never hesitates to share her vast credit union experience while representing our core values.”

Educators Credit Union, a nonprofit financial institution, has more than 220,000 members. It was founded by a group of Racine teachers around a kitchen table in 1937.