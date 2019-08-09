RACINE — As a retail product category, CBD has been exploding and Downtown shoppers will soon have another location to go.
CBD American Shaman is expected to open soon at 305 Main St. — possibly by this weekend, the proprietor, Javier Camacho, said earlier this week. American Shaman is a franchise company that sells hemp oil in many forms.
Camacho — whose wife, Carolyn Dame, will help with some of the behind-the-scenes duties — says the store will sell “health and beauty products.” According to the American Shaman website, those products include hemp oil tinctures, concentrated hemp oil capsules, hydrating body lotion, replenishing face cream, water-soluble hemp oil, canine CBD hemp oil tincture and CBD “gourmet gummies.”
Camacho, a former longtime technician for Spectrum, said they will also carry topical serums for inflammation, CBD vaping products and CBD bath bombs.
He said the products contain either .3 percent THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, or none at all.
American Shaman says is possesses proprietary nanotechnology for how it refines its hemp oil concentrates. “Our unique process gives unmatched particle size, putting cannabinoids in their most bioactive state. This minute size gives the cannabinoids a much greater surface area,” the company states on its website. “… The smaller the particle size, the easier it is for the cells of your body to absorb it.”
The new Racine American Shaman’s retail space of about 700 square feet includes a seating area; Camacho said he wanted to create a relaxed atmosphere where people can relax and try the products on site.
The store plans to offer free samples, Camacho said, and a money-back satisfaction guarantee.
CBD American Shaman will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 262-308-8721.
