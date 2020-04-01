Cash-strapped YMCA sells piece of land; Racine firm helps Y with money up front

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Family YMCA is selling a piece of its property in Mount Pleasant to a local business couple who are buying it just to help the Y with its cash flow.

Kevin and Claire Weslaski, co-owners of Image Management, 610 Main St., are in the process of buying about 4.3 acres behind/west of the suburban YMCA-Sealed Air Branch at 8501 Campus Drive.

Although the Weslaskis have not closed on the $260,000 land purchase, they paid for it up front.

Kevin, who is on the YMCA Board of Directors, said he decided to buy the land, for $260,000, purely to help the YMCA with its cash flow. His family might give it back to the Y someday, he said.

“Cash flow is tight, and it’s been tight,” said YMCA CEO Jeff Collen. He called the land purchase “crucial.”

When the suburban YMCA branch opened in 2012, it was with a promise from Sealed Air to buy 600 memberships for 10 years. At that time, the company, best known for making Bubble Wrap, had about 300 jobs at 8310 16th St. in Mount Pleasant with its Diversey Care division.

But in 2014, Sealed Air announced it would move those jobs, over three years, to a new global headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.