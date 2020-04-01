You are the owner of this article.
Cash-strapped YMCA sells piece of land; Racine firm helps Y with money up front
Cash-strapped YMCA sells piece of land; Racine firm helps Y with money up front

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Family YMCA is selling a piece of its property in Mount Pleasant to a local business couple who are buying it just to help the Y with its cash flow.

Kevin and Claire Weslaski, co-owners of Image Management, 610 Main St., are in the process of buying about 4.3 acres behind/west of the suburban YMCA-Sealed Air Branch at 8501 Campus Drive.

Although the Weslaskis have not closed on the $260,000 land purchase, they paid for it up front.

Kevin, who is on the YMCA Board of Directors, said he decided to buy the land, for $260,000, purely to help the YMCA with its cash flow. His family might give it back to the Y someday, he said.

“Cash flow is tight, and it’s been tight,” said YMCA CEO Jeff Collen. He called the land purchase “crucial.”

When the suburban YMCA branch opened in 2012, it was with a promise from Sealed Air to buy 600 memberships for 10 years. At that time, the company, best known for making Bubble Wrap, had about 300 jobs at 8310 16th St. in Mount Pleasant with its Diversey Care division.

But in 2014, Sealed Air announced it would move those jobs, over three years, to a new global headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In late 2018, Collen said, Sealed Air, no longer needing those memberships, made a deal with the Y: In exchange for dropping four years of memberships, the company wrote off $3 million in YMCA debt. That eliminated about $480,000 per year in membership revenue.

“We’re still recovering from that,” Collen said. “The long term is important, but in the short term, it particularly affected us last year and spilling into this year.”

And a potential financial life raft drifted away when an arranged sale of the Downtown YMCA, 725 Lake Ave., to Capital Cardinal Management fell through. “We were left with this cash hole,” Collen said.

“Before Christmas, it was really tough going for them,” Kevin Weslaski said. Another potential buyer made an offer for 4.3 acres of the Y’s 16.3 acres, he and Collen said. But there were nine or 10 months of contingencies, Collen said.

“I said, ‘Why don’t you let me buy it?’" Weslaski said. "I gave the money up front.”

The Weslaskis have no plans for that land which runs to 90th Street, he said, and still have not even closed on the purchase. “Eventually, it will probably go back to (the Y).”

“We’ve been blessed at Image Management.”

Still ‘scary’

Despite the Weslaskis’ helpful act, the YMCA has new worries, Collen said — being shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s scary, because we don’t know how many people will stick with us, put their memberships on hold or cancel,” Collen said. “… We’re asking people not to put it on hold for all the other things we do.”

+1 
