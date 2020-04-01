Cash-strapped YMCA sells piece of land; Racine firm helps Y with money up front

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Family YMCA is selling a piece of its property in Mount Pleasant to a local business couple who are buying it just to help the Y with its cash flow.
Kevin and Claire Weslaski, co-owners of Image Management, 610 Main St., are in the process of buying about 4.3 acres behind/west of the suburban YMCA-Sealed Air Branch at 8501 Campus Drive.
Although the Weslaskis have not closed on the $260,000 land purchase, they paid for it up front.
Kevin, who is on the YMCA Board of Directors, said he decided to buy the land, for $260,000, purely to help the YMCA with its cash flow. His family might give it back to the Y someday, he said.
“Cash flow is tight, and it’s been tight,” said YMCA CEO Jeff Collen. He called the land purchase “crucial.”
When the suburban YMCA branch opened in 2012, it was with a promise from Sealed Air to buy 600 memberships for 10 years. At that time, the company, best known for making Bubble Wrap, had about 300 jobs at 8310 16th St. in Mount Pleasant with its Diversey Care division.
But in 2014, Sealed Air announced it would move those jobs, over three years, to a new global headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In late 2018, Collen said, Sealed Air, no longer needing those memberships, made a deal with the Y: In exchange for dropping four years of memberships, the company wrote off $3 million in YMCA debt. That eliminated about $480,000 per year in membership revenue.
“We’re still recovering from that,” Collen said. “The long term is important, but in the short term, it particularly affected us last year and spilling into this year.”
You have free articles remaining.
And a potential financial life raft drifted away when an arranged sale of the Downtown YMCA, 725 Lake Ave., to Capital Cardinal Management fell through. “We were left with this cash hole,” Collen said.
“Before Christmas, it was really tough going for them,” Kevin Weslaski said. Another potential buyer made an offer for 4.3 acres of the Y’s 16.3 acres, he and Collen said. But there were nine or 10 months of contingencies, Collen said.
“I said, ‘Why don’t you let me buy it?’" Weslaski said. "I gave the money up front.”
The Weslaskis have no plans for that land which runs to 90th Street, he said, and still have not even closed on the purchase. “Eventually, it will probably go back to (the Y).”
“We’ve been blessed at Image Management.”
Still ‘scary’
Despite the Weslaskis’ helpful act, the YMCA has new worries, Collen said — being shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s scary, because we don’t know how many people will stick with us, put their memberships on hold or cancel,” Collen said. “… We’re asking people not to put it on hold for all the other things we do.”
Destination Wisconsin: Plan your next trip in your own backyard
Sometimes, you have to travel far to learn a lesson about how good you have it back home. In the spirit of inspiring awesome staycations, Lee newspapers from across Wisconsin have teamed up to bring you this guide to vacation planning in the Badger state.
Boutique hotels, private and public investment has made Eau Claire an artisan destination.
Thousands of visitors flood to Wisconsin Dells every year. Known as the waterpark capital of the world, the area is best known for its major r…
Explore Wisconsin’s most popular vacation destination in a new way this summer.
The Mississippi River starts as a trickle at the headwaters at Lake Itasca, winds past sandstone bluffs capped with limestone, squeezes through a system of levees and dikes further downstream, and transforms into a bustling commercial highway for tows and cargo ships before emptying into the Gulf of Mexico.
Dick Leinenkugel is one of the fifth generation of his family to have guided, brewed, packaged, delivered and taste-tested in the Chippewa Falls brewery.
Take a trip through Wisconsin’s past this summer. At Old World Wisconsin, learn about immigrants and settlers working hard to build new lives …
A small fleet of large ships will be coming into Kenosha's harbor Aug. 1, part of the city's Tall Ships Festival.
If you're visiting Kenosha for the Tall Ships Festival Aug. 1-4, you'll be plenty busy at the harborside area.
While Racine may be best known for its proximity to Lake Michigan (after all, the 50 sandy acres of North Beach have been recognized by Parent…
Wisconsin’s Capitol is a perfect destination for a family-friendly outing.
The EAA's museum offers aviation programming all year.
Performances at Circus World offer entertainment for multiple generations: children, parents and grandparents.
History. That’s what visitors feel when they step onto the expansive grounds at Baraboo’s Circus World Museum for the first time.
Established in 1988 as a 100-acre park to honor Vietnam War veterans, those killed in action and their families, the now 168-acre park near Neillsville has expanded to include other wars.
The $13 million center in Manitowoc County is designed to educate about state food production and opens after the number of dairy herds in the state has been nearly cut in half since 2004.
Children’s museums offer kids the chance to explore the world in all corners of Wisconsin.
Bookworm Gardens is a magical place. And as word spreads, those who run the combination of a botanical garden and children's library can expect a lot more visitors.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.