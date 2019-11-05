RACINE — Case Construction Equipment sponsored and participated in the latest season of the Lifetime Network show “Military Makeover,” which debuts Friday. The show, hosted by Montel Williams, enlists designers, contractors, landscapers and other home improvement professionals “to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country.”
This new season, the show’s 20th, focuses on Steven Wojcik and his family in Strum, Wis., a village in Trempealeau County in the western part of the state.
Wojcik, who served four years of active duty with the Marines Corps and, to date, 16 years with the Army Reserves, earned the Purple Heart for injuries suffered in combat, the Meritorious Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He continues to serve his community today as a Wisconsin state trooper.
Case employees and equipment, as well as volunteers from Case partner Team Rubicon, assisted in work on both a full home renovation and outdoor living area renovation, which were completed in October. In this season of “Military Makeover,” all seven shows focus on Wojcik, his family and his house.
New episodes of “Military Makeover” are scheduled to begin on Fridays at 6:30 a.m. Each show in the original and second airings are to include a 30-second Case commercial.
The show will then go into syndication and will be seen elsewhere; those airings will not include the Case commercial.
“We are honored to be a part of this; Wisconsin is where Case got its start, and we’ve always had a strong working relationship with the veteran community, here in the state and throughout the country,” stated Debbie Townsley, director of North America marketing for Case Construction Equipment. “Steven’s story, which will unfold throughout the series, is inspiring. He has sacrificed so much for the community — and the love and dedication of his family and friends inspired us to participate as we did.”
For more information about the show, visit MilitaryMakeover.tv. For more information about Case Construction Equipment, visit CaseCE.com.
