RACINE — The Marathon Gas Station and convenience store at 3024 Rapids Drive will also become a small fried chicken and seafood carryout restaurant, pending approvals.
City staffers have recommended approval of a conditional-use permit for Habeeb Ali Hasan, owner of the Marathon station since 2013. Hasan plans to build a 504-square-foot addition to the building’s west end for the new food operation.
He said the restaurant will have a name, but before announcing it, he has to make sure it is legally available.
Hasan promised the chicken recipe will be unique. He said they have been working on the recipe for more than a year, and it will have 29 or 30 spices and bring the tastes of India. He will offer various chicken recipes, he said, and is also working on recipes for side dishes.
Seafood will include a type of fish that has not yet been determined and shrimp, both deep-fried, Hasan said.
He promised the food will be “the cheapest” in the area, “so everyone can afford it.”
The business would serve mostly carryout customers, but there would be some inside seating; Hasan said he expects that number might be about 15 to 20 but has not yet been determined.
Hasan said the business will add two employees for a total of five. The food business’ proposed hours would be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
The business would also offer delivery, Hasan said.
He said he hopes to open the restaurant portion of the business within about two months of obtaining approvals.
Rough neighborhood. If the current building's condition is an indicator cleanliness on the new one.....

Do I really want the cheapest seafood in town???
Do I really want the cheapest seafood in town???
