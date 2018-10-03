RACINE — Casablanca de Mexico Restaurant & Lounge has been purchased by the owner/developer of another Downtown restaurant, Butcher & Barrel Gastropub, and is headed for significant changes.
Rick Onyon, owner of the gastropub at 300 Sixth St., closed Monday on the purchase of Casablanca from Tom Webers and his wife, Blanca Amaya Webers, who started their restaurant in 1999. Saturday night was their last night in business.
Onyon plans to remake the 2,400-square-foot Mexican restaurant at 230 Main St. as Cantina Fresca.
He is also working in partnership with local builder Ron Christensen on another Downtown restaurant project across Main Street from his newly acquired Mexican restaurant: a historic renovation, expansion and major upgrade to the former De’Pizza Chef Restaurant Pizzeria, 235 Main St.
Blanca Webers said Tuesday that she and Tom sold Casablanca partly because of health problems she began to suffer three years ago, and partly to be able to spend more time with their children and grandchildren.
“If I had the chance, I would do it all over again,” she said. “It was a wonderful experience, and we developed quite a loyal following … I’m having a hard time letting go.”
Webers, who ran for 12th District alderman in 2014, said she may do volunteer work in the community or may run again for political office.
The plans
“Cantina” means bar in Mexico or Spain — particularly one near water, Onyon said, but Cantina Fresca will be a Mexican restaurant, first and foremost. “Fresca” in the name means fresh; Onyon is planning to serve Cal-Mex food, as in California and Mexico.
“Cal-Mex tends to have a focus on fresh produce, interesting produce and seafood as well,” he explained. “So, it’s not just rice and beans and pork. You’re going to see a lot more seafood items and a lot more emphasis on the produce: lighter, healthier Mexican food.”
On the drink side, Onyon said, “In the same way (at Butcher & Barrel) we focus on bourbons and whiskeys, you’ll see us focus, obviously, on tequilas and great drinks and cocktails and so forth around a Mexican theme.”
The price point will be mid-tier, Onyon said, not toward the high end like his gastropub but not as inexpensive as the typical family-run Mexican restaurant.
“So, some parts will be fancy or nice for Downtown Racine, but not the pricing. We’ll keep the pricing down a little.”
Onyon’s entire plans for the building’s physical changes are not yet set, but he said, “The interior will be more removal than addition; meaning, we’ll strip it down to wood floors, exposed beams. So, that’s all part of trying to make it look like a cantina in Mexico … The space will be wood, rustic, like you’re in a Mexican cantina.”
He also wants to incorporate lots of glass into the façade, so patrons can look out toward Main Street and the lake “and make it feel like you’re outside.”
Another important physical change will be to convert an emergency rear door that leads to the Shoop parking garage into more of a main doorway. “Because we think the garage is a pretty premium asset of this building, and we think people like going into a covered garage and be able to go into the restaurant without having to go outside.”
So Onyon will turn that into much more of a functioning entrance that is “almost the main entrance.”
For the second floor, he will convert that to two Airbnb apartments that will be accessed from the Shoop garage’s second floor.
Onyon hopes to open Cantina Fresca during the first quarter of 2019 but by spring at the latest.
“If I had the chance, I would do it all over again. It was a wonderful experience, and we developed quite a loyal following. … I’m having a hard time letting go.” Blanca Amaya Webers, former proprietor of Casablanca de Mexico Restaurant & Lounge
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.