Business owners hope to rebound after COVID-19 forced them to call it quits

While her husband looks for a new job, Sheila is continuing her office job in Milwaukee and managing the online jewelry business. They miss having their shop in Downtown Racine, but they are glad they shut it down rather than trying to ride out the pandemic.

“Probably, all told, it was a good change,” Sheila said. “It helped us see things we hadn’t seen before.”

Seams Unlimited

Another happy ending is taking shape for Seams Unlimited, a shop that makes costumes for theatrical performances.

Located at 403 Main St., the shop operated for 17 years as a supplier for operas, theaters, dance troupes and other performers as far away as Chicago and New York City.

When COVID-19 shut down virtually all such entertainment organizations, Seams Unlimited saw its business evaporate. Business owner Kitty Knapp closed the doors in September.

Customers urged Knapp to be prepared for a revival after the pandemic eased. So the business owner moved her equipment and materials into storage. Sure enough, former clients now are making plans to resume their theatrical productions as the pandemic shows signs of slowing down.