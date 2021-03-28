Business owners hope to rebound after COVID-19 forced them to call it quits

Business owners whose livelihoods were upended by COVID-19 are working to find a way forward in a post-pandemic world.
Restaurants, gift shops, hair salons and others in the Racine area have permanently closed their doors during the public health crisis, in some cases after many years in business.
The operators of those enterprises now are regrouping and deciding how to reinvent their businesses — or themselves.
For some, that means restarting their previous occupation in a new location or with a new approach. For others, it means starting over in a whole new way.
From hairstyling to ice cream, maybe
Ruben Ramos, the longtime proprietor of a hair salon in Racine, is considering getting back into business with something completely different: ice cream.
The former owner of Studio 262 Hair Lounge closed his doors last May after state officials ordered non-essential businesses to temporarily cease operations in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.Ramos knew that his hair salon at 307 Main St. could not survive without customers coming through the doors. But after 10 years of business success, he found it painful to walk away.
“You have all these dreams and ambitions,” he said. “It just kind of blew everything away.”
The Racine father of four now is working temporarily at a used car lot, while tinkering with the idea of opening an ice cream shop. He and his kids like the idea of rolled ice cream — a new twist on an old favorite.
Ramos, 39, said he has not yet started searching for a possible location. He and his kids are still studying the rolled ice cream concept, trying to decide whether to take the plunge.
Part of the appeal of an ice cream shop, he said, is in knowing that his kids could lend a hand.
“It’s something I feel we could do together,” he said.
The former hair salon operator joined the ranks of many other business owners who reluctantly pulled the plug as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the region’s business climate starting in March 2020.
Others included The Roost restaurant, 600 Sixth St.; LUX Beauty Salon, 512 Main St.; Smart Mart food store, 400 Main St.; Wild Cat BBQ, 301 Hamilton St.; and A Little R&R Cafe, 619 Wisconsin Ave.
Kelly Kruse, executive director of Downtown Racine Corporation, said 2020 was a difficult year for businesses, especially small businesses hit hard by customer capacity limits designed to control the contagious virus.
As businesses now move toward a return to normal, Kruse said, she hopes customers will return, too, and show their support.
“A thriving downtown doesn’t happen by accident,” she said. “It takes vision, partnership, and persistence.”
Not all businesses closing their doors during the pandemic have been downtown.
The operators of West Racine Shoe Repair shut down in August after more than 30 years. The business at 1138 Hayes Ave. had been a shoe repair shop under various owners for more than 100 years.
Owners David and Debbie Franks saw their customer traffic drop significantly when the COVID-19 outbreak began. So the couple pushed up plans by a few years to close up shop and retreat to a home they had purchased in Rhinelander.
Then, somewhat unexpectedly, former customers began reaching out to the Frankses. And a small workshop attached to their home became a new repair shop.
Even some customers from four hours away in Racine are still sending shoes, jackets, luggage and other products for repair work.
Debbie Franks said the couple, both in their 60s, never intended to retire completely. With a new customer base, the couple is keeping the memory of West Racine Shoe Repair alive in their own way.
Franks said she credits the couple’s religious faith with helping them to find a new normal in the COVID-19 era.
“We are keeping busy,” she said. “We’re happy doing what we’re doing.”
Red Moon
Similarly, the former operators of the Red Moon jewelry and gift shop have reinvented their business, too.
The shop at 334 Main St. closed its doors in June after owners Tom and Sheila Johnston realized that the pandemic was keeping customers away and also was canceling big Downtown shopping events.Open since 2011, the shop sold handmade candles, custom jewelry and other specialties, such as hot sauces and seasonings. Tom ran the store full-time while Sheila maintained an office job in Milwaukee.
“When COVID hit, it was decision time,” Sheila recalled.
The couple made a strategic move to narrow their focus strictly to custom jewelry, and to pour all of their energy into developing an online business at www.redmoonopals.com.
Sales are still down somewhat, but there are no overhead expenses for rent, utilities or other costly operations.
While her husband looks for a new job, Sheila is continuing her office job in Milwaukee and managing the online jewelry business. They miss having their shop in Downtown Racine, but they are glad they shut it down rather than trying to ride out the pandemic.
“Probably, all told, it was a good change,” Sheila said. “It helped us see things we hadn’t seen before.”
Seams Unlimited
Another happy ending is taking shape for Seams Unlimited, a shop that makes costumes for theatrical performances.
Located at 403 Main St., the shop operated for 17 years as a supplier for operas, theaters, dance troupes and other performers as far away as Chicago and New York City.
When COVID-19 shut down virtually all such entertainment organizations, Seams Unlimited saw its business evaporate. Business owner Kitty Knapp closed the doors in September.
Customers urged Knapp to be prepared for a revival after the pandemic eased. So the business owner moved her equipment and materials into storage. Sure enough, former clients now are making plans to resume their theatrical productions as the pandemic shows signs of slowing down.
Knapp has rented new space in The Center, a business incubator at 1509 Rapids Drive, where she is stitching Seams Unlimited back together.At 2,000 square feet, her new space is almost as large as her old shop. And she has rehired some of her former staff.
Knapp said although she remains leery about the future of the COVID pandemic, she is optimistic that the entertainment industry is poised for a rebound. At age 62, she added, it is too late for her to think about a career change.
“I’m an old dog who doesn’t want to learn a new trick,” she said. “So I do feel fortunate.”