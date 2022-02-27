 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business networking event March 11 in Burlington

BURLINGTON — The Racine County Economic Development Corp. will host the first of its 2022 Business Growth Solutions events from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 11, at The Loop Commons, 488 Milwaukee Ave.

The free event — themed “Beers & Business in Burlington” — will focus on peer learning through the sharing of stories by local business owners on how they achieved success. It will feature owners from The Loop Commons, Low Daily Brewery, The Runaway Micropub & Nanobrewery and Clinical Psychology Associates. Attendees will be offered tours of The Loop Commons after the event.

The event will also be streamed. Advance registration is required; go to rcedc.org/beers-business-burlington.

