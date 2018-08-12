Business program topic Tuesday is land sustainability
RACINE — Businesses and agencies of all sizes in the Racine area are invited to attend a free, two-hour sustainability event focusing on land use, sponsored by the Racine Sustainable Business Network.
This group’s third-quarter program will be held from 7-9 a.m. Tuesday in the St. Luke’s Health Pavilion basement auditorium at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Light snacks will be available.
Those who attend will hear about responsible and creative ways to promote native planting, protect the watershed, and serve the community. Presenters include: Martin McGee of United Natural Foods; Dave Giordano, Root Pike Watershed Initiative Network; and Ryan Laughlin of Poblocki Paving.
There will be a question-answer period and opportunities for informal networking. Participants will be able to assist RSBN with input on future program topics.
RSBN serves corporations, small businesses, government agencies, schools and nonprofits. To learn more about the group and to register for this event, go to www.racinesustainablebusinessnetwork.weebly.com.
The Racine Sustainable Business Network is an initiative of Greening Greater Racine, an “inclusive environmental movement of people, faith communities, environmental organizations, businesses and government leaders working to inspire, educate, and motivate people to take action to make a healthier and more sustainable Racine area now and in the future.” For more information visit www.greeninggreaterracine.weebly.com.
Program topics: Time management, life-work balance
RACINE — A free business program will be held Tuesday morning about making better decisions to effectively manage time and achieve efficient results. Attendees will hear about how to manage priorities, delegate tasks and deal with “time bandits.”
Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Network and Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce are offering the workshop from 7:30-9 a.m. at RAMAC, 300 Fifth St.
Register by calling 262-898-5000 or emailing Amanda.lipke@wwbic.com.
