BURLINGTON — Who would drive three hours to reach a shoe store?
Quite a few people, actually, in the case of Itzin’s Shoes & Repair, at 436 N. Pine St. in Downtown Burlington.
Itzin’s is rich with history, both as a business and also the store itself. Bill and John Itzin started it in 1881 — an amazing 138 years ago — as harness makers and repairmen. Their stitching horse still sits just inside one of the present shop’s front windows.
“So that’s what they would sit on, and put their harnesses in that vise, and they would hand-sew all of them,” said Dave Schmalfeldt, who has owned Itzin’s since 1991.
The business moved to 436 N. Pine St., a former saloon, in 1926. The shop expanded into a second storefront, a former meat market, and into its third connected storefront, a former dress shop, in October 2017. The rare stone-and-mortar wall that partially separates the middle and “new” section of the store proudly stands naked in all its 1886 glory.
Schmalfeldt said his connection to Itzin’s came through his brother Greg, who took it over in 1984 when Chuck Itzin died. When Dave was laid off from asphalt work during winter, he started coming in to help Greg sell and repair shoes and run the shop; Dave learned shoe repair from Greg.
“And then in 1990, he said, ‘Do you want to come and work for me full-time?’” because Greg was going to work at a Milwaukee pedorthic facility (pedorthics uses footwear to help ease and treat these foot-related problems).
In 1991, when Dave was just 23, he bought Itzin’s from Greg. He also started going to Milwaukee two days a week, working at the same pedorthic facility as Greg did. He became a board-certified pedorthist and worked with foot-and-ankle specialists at a Froedtert hospital in Milwaukee.
Eventually, Schmalfeldt decided he couldn’t be away from his shop two days a week, so he began devoting six days a week to it. “And then I would still do the pedorthic work here,” he said.
To this day, Schmalfeldt is still doing pedorthic work, but now at Itzin’s. “A lot of physicians send people in for foot issues and foot problems,” he said.
Thorough process
The Itzin’s motto is: “We don’t just sell shoes — we fit shoes.”
Every customer visit starts with questions from the salesperson designed to find the perfect shoe for that person’s situation, Schmalfeldt said.
Then they measure the feet with the old-fashioned Brannock Device that the person steps on. “Still, that’s the best device,” Schmalfeldt said.
“Then we discuss, ‘Hey, do you have any foot issues, knee issues, back issues? Any problems with your feet?’”
If the answer is yes, after they talk about that, it leads the Itzin’s staff toward the right type of footwear, Schmalfeldt said.
“And, what can we do to the inside of the shoe to help those foot issues?” he added.
For people who call ahead, Itzin’s always asks them to bring in a couple pairs of their old footwear, Schmalfeldt said, because they will show signs that will be helpful.
He said roughly half of Itzin’s customers, perhaps more, come because they’re looking for solutions to foot problems.
Schmalfeldt estimates that work boots comprise about 50 to 60 percent of shoe sales. And many work boot customers’ information is kept on file at Itzin’s.
“A lot of guys work the same hours we’re open, so they can’t get in,” Schmalfeldt pointed out. “So, we’ll keep track of what they wore, what we did.” If they need another pair of work boots, “We look him up in the computer, bam, we get it all prepped for him, his wife stops in, ‘OK, I’m here to pick up Joe’s stuff.’
" 'All right, it’s all ready to go, this worked out well for him last time, you’re good to go,’ and they’re out the door.”
New look, new growth
Schmalfeldt said Itzin’s made a leap forward when two things happened: He hired his present manager, Tiffany Cramer, and when the third storefront became available. Schmalfeldt credits her for “ripping this place apart” to get rid of the outdated décor and exposing its century-old floors, walls and tin ceiling.
“She designed all of this,” he said.
“A lot of it, in the design, is we wanted to bring back the history of the buildings,” said Cramer, who was previously a dental office assistant/manager.
“So she went from teeth to feet,” Schmalfeldt quipped.
People can find less expensive shoes elsewhere, Schmalfeldt said, but added, “You get what you pay for in shoes.”
“We’re no more expensive than a shoe store that carries the exact same shoe,” he said. “Generally less expensive. I would almost guarantee it.”
“Are we cheaper than (a department store)? No. But it’s not the same shoe. These shoes come in five different widths; the shoe at (the department store) comes in one.”
It’s all working for Itzin’s in the nearly three decades since Schmalfeldt bought the business, and especially since the expansion and remodeling. He said the business’ revenue grew by 20 percent last year, from 2017’s level.
“We’ve had growth every year for 29 years,” Schmalfeldt said.
