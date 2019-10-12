BURLINGTON — Talk of the Town Communications, the Burlington U.S. Cellular dealer, is open normal hours Saturday, Oct. 12, following a break-in and burglary early the same morning.
The two suspects broke in through the front window at about 5:13 a.m. as shown by a security camera, a store representative said.
“Sadly, our store was robbed this morning before opening,” the business posted on Facebook Saturday morning. “Thankfully, no one was here to get hurt. Our staff is still pretty shaken up about it. They left us with some inventory and, as always, we are here to help you in any way we can until we can reorder additional inventory.”
A store representative said Talk of the Town was able to open at 9 a.m., its normal time.
