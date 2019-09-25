BURLINGTON — What’s the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?
Burlington's LDV, formerly Lynch Diversified Vehicles, hopes to be the answer to that question in a contest now running online, called the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. And LDV has made the equivalent of the Elite Eight.
LDV, 180 Industrial Drive, has been building large, specialty trucks for many different purposes since about 1975.
The growing company manufactures special vehicles that include bookmobiles, mobile command centers for law enforcement — such as for the Racine Police Department —, Snap-On tool trucks, mobile medical and dental clinics, mammography vans, mobile labs for crime scene processing, haz-mat equipment trucks and explosive-ordnance-disposal trucks.
LDV entered the Coolest Thing contest and was one of 160 companies to start in the contest cosponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and Racine-based Johnson Financial Group.
The popular vote — online at madeinwis.com — to determine the starting field of 16 companies was held Sept. 9-15. On Sept. 16, that field was announced with LDV the No. 11 seed and the only Racine County company in the field of 16.
Voting for that first round of the bracket ran through Sunday, which pared the field of 16 to the present eight. To get there, LDV had be beat Palermo's Screamin' Sicilian Pizza.
LDV Marketing Manager Jason France said the Burlington company received approximately 7,100 votes.
The top vote-getter, from among the available numbers, was No. 1 seed Big Boy All-Weather Rifle by Henry Repeating Arms of Rice Lake, which had roughly 9,000 votes.
As a result of the contest, France said, “We have seen a surge of people on our social media. … It’s generated a ton of interest, and it’s a gigantic morale booster here.”
Voting is now taking place through 10 p.m. Sunday to determine the final four company products. LDV is matched head to head against Jefferson County-based Generac’s DR Power 30-inch-wide area mower.
Individuals can vote once in each matchup, every 24 hours.
Voting among the final four will be held from Oct. 1-8 with the winner announced Oct. 8. at WMC Foundation’s Business & Industry Luncheon at State Fair Park in Milwaukee.
