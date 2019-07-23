{{featured_button_text}}
Eye Physicians & Surgeons

An image of the eye clinic that Eye Surgeons & Physicians will be building at 671 W. State St. in Burlington.

 Submitted image

BURLINGTON — Eye Physicians & Surgeons is embarking on a $1 million or more project to replace the firm’s two Burlington offices with a brand-new clinic.

The ophthalmology group currently has three locations: The main Burlington clinic is at 222 Adams St., and the group shares part of an office building at 308 McHenry St. The firm, which  provides medical and surgical care of the eye as well as routine eye exams for glasses and contact lenses, also has an Elkhorn office.

The company’s doctor-owners are Mark Brower, Matt Dahlgren, Dan Solverson, Nicholas Veith and, starting Aug. 12, Nathan Mathews. The group acquired a .84-acre property for the new clinic at 671 W. State St., a property, previously just used for vehicle storage. It had been in the Town of Burlington but was annexed into the city on July 2.

There, Eye Physicians & Surgeons will build a new clinic of 7,000 square feet, more than 50 percent larger than the Adam Street clinic’s approximately 4,500 square feet. It will have new water and sewer services.

Brower said they plan to use that additional space — in a building designed by local architect Thomas Stelling — to add technology and more room for patients, as well as have a larger parking lot with 32 stalls.

The new clinic will replace the two Burlington sites, but the group will maintain its Elkhorn office, Brower said.

About the future wood frame clinic’s design, he said, “We tried to blend it with things in the community.” It has a flat roof, modern brick design and lots of glass in the waiting room.

Brower said the physicians hope construction on the new clinic can begin late this summer or early fall. They hope to open in the new space late next winter or early spring. He said he didn’t expect the move to disrupt their practice.

