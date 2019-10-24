RACINE — The day after a story broke that Foxconn had not made much progress on completing its Innovation Centers planned across Wisconsin, the City of Racine granted a building permit for 1 Main St., the building Foxconn purchased for $6.25 million earlier this year to become one of its innovation centers.
The permit includes plans to remodel most of the south side of the building’s first floor. The plan includes a bathroom, kitchen, reception area, and 857-square-foot “training” area with room for up to 58 people. The value of construction, according to the building permit, is $240,000.
The slow progress on the Innovation Centers — intended to support Foxconn’s “smart city” initiatives” in Racine, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Madison and Eau Claire — was first reported by Wisconsin Public Radio on Wednesday. WPR’s report said that Foxconn did not reply to requests for comment Monday or Tuesday regarding the centers.
On Wednesday, City Spokesman Shannon Powell told The Journal Times that the slow progress here was because Foxconn is focusing on its Mount Pleasant plant.
However, on Thursday a city building inspector approved the Foxconn building permit. An application for the permit had been received by the city on Tuesday, two days prior.
Plumbing, electrical and HVAC permits still need to be taken out by subcontractors, the city Building Department reported.
When Foxconn bought One Main Centre, the entire second floor, a former All Saints clinic, was vacant. The newly acquired permit apparently leaves that entire floor still to be renovated for Foxconn’s uses.
The designs for the renovations were drawn up by Katerra Architecture in Seattle.
In October 2018, in a news conference just outside of 1 Main St., or One Main Centre, Foxconn and its government partners announced the coming Foxconn Place Racine and Wisconn Valley Innovation Center there.
The 46,000-square-foot building is planned to house at least 125 Foxconn employees, Alan Yeung, Foxconn’s director of U.S. strategic initiatives, told those who gathered for that announcement.
“This building will encompass a state-of-the-art co-working space but also become a model for smart city pilot programs that will take advantage of and leverage all of the technologies Foxconn will build and enable in Wisconsin,” Yeung said.
No new information was announced Thursday for the other building Foxconn has procured Downtown, the historic office building at 601 Lake Ave.
Wisconn Valley
Since its announcement for the Racine Innovation Center, Foxconn has begun building its research and manufacturing campus in southwestern Mount Pleasant, called Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. Its multipurpose building has been completed and is in use.
Currently, Foxconn is constructing a nearly 1 million-square-foot thin-film-transistor, liquid-crystal-display screen advanced-manufacturing plant, called the “fab.” The company has said it will begin manufacturing there in the latter part of next year.
Foxconn has also filed plans with the Village of Mount Pleasant to construct two more buildings on the Wisconn Valley campus including a globe-shape, 98-foot-tall network operations center and and an associated data center.
Journal Times reporter Michael Burke contributed to this report.
Before the JT hired him, Adam went to St. Cat's before going to Drake University. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, helps lead social media efforts, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow
