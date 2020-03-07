Brewpub-restaurant planned for Uptown

They plan to brew some of the higher alcohol-by-volume beer recipes, he said.

Upper, lower floors

The former furniture building has an elevator that can be put back into working order for about $10,000, Larkin said. And a huge advantage for their project is the two-level city parking lot that abuts the north side of their building.

The kitchen, and likely some or most of the brewing equipment, is to be located inside the first basement/third floor, Wachowiak said, as well as having event space there. The second basement/second story would be offered for rent to another commercial tenant. The very bottom floor, which is much smaller, would likely be a loading dock and storage.

With the top two floors, the business partners plan to go in one of two directions: a 12-room boutique hotel or co-working spaces for nonprofit agencies on both floors. City officials are nudging them in the latter direction, Wachowiak and Larkin said, because they like the idea of having many or most of the nonprofits in one location.

It would also be the easier and cheaper of the two options, the partners acknowledge.

Either way, Wachowiak said, they think their project could be a catalytic one for Uptown.

“We want to bring Uptown back to its former glory,” he said.

