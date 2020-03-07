Brewpub-restaurant planned for Uptown

RACINE — A large Uptown building that spent most of its life as a furniture store may be headed for a new future as a brewpub, restaurant and possible co-working space.
Two friends and business partners currently living in Milwaukee, Jimmy Larkin and Jim Wachowiak, are at work on the project they call the Vaulted Malt, at 1322-24 Washington Ave. The six-story building was most recently Paulson’s Junction Furniture Co.
Larkin is a Racine native and U.S. Navy veteran who now owns a trucking company. He and Wachowiak, a commercial pilot, met when they were working as contractors in Iraq from 2006-11.
“We always thought about starting a brewery together back home,” Wachowiak said.
Almost two years ago, he said, they decided it was time to invest in Racine, with the Foxconn Technology Group and other projects starting.
In mid-2018, doing business as Comrge Properties, they bought the Uptown building. “The Paulson building kind of spoke to us,” Wachowiak said.
Since then, they have been doing interior demolition and will be doing most of the work themselves.
The 27,656-square-foot structure is actually two or three buildings joined. The largest, originally registered as 1326 Washington Ave., started its existence as Columbia Furniture & Undertaking, in about 1901. Within just a few years, it became Junction Furniture Co. and remained so for decades.
As part of their financing, the partners have applied for two white box grants totaling $30,180, the last grants available under the program which ended Dec. 31: one for 1322; and one for 1324 Washington Ave.
Beers and food
Larkin and Wachowiak said the name Vaulted Malt comes partly from malt beer and partly from how the brewpub/restaurant’s ceiling will be shaped. It also has a reference to Racine’s former Horlick’s Malted Milk Co.
This is the first brewpub venture for both partners, although Wachowiak previously owned a national food business in Plover.
Pending obtaining bank financing, he and Larkin plan to build a combined brewpub/restaurant of about 2,400-3,000 square feet inside the main level: the one that from Washington Avenue looks like the first of three stories but is actually the building’s fourth floor.
The brewpub/restaurant space is to also include a second-floor mezzanine and three exterior decks they plan to build, Wachowiak said: one on the north side, atop a one-story structure that was added in the 1960s, and two out the back.
“We want to hire a brewmaster with plenty of experience and a professional chef,” Wachowiak said. They also plan for both the food and beer ingredients to come from within Wisconsin.
They plan to brew some of the higher alcohol-by-volume beer recipes, he said.
Upper, lower floors
The former furniture building has an elevator that can be put back into working order for about $10,000, Larkin said. And a huge advantage for their project is the two-level city parking lot that abuts the north side of their building.
The kitchen, and likely some or most of the brewing equipment, is to be located inside the first basement/third floor, Wachowiak said, as well as having event space there. The second basement/second story would be offered for rent to another commercial tenant. The very bottom floor, which is much smaller, would likely be a loading dock and storage.
With the top two floors, the business partners plan to go in one of two directions: a 12-room boutique hotel or co-working spaces for nonprofit agencies on both floors. City officials are nudging them in the latter direction, Wachowiak and Larkin said, because they like the idea of having many or most of the nonprofits in one location.
It would also be the easier and cheaper of the two options, the partners acknowledge.
Either way, Wachowiak said, they think their project could be a catalytic one for Uptown.
“We want to bring Uptown back to its former glory,” he said.