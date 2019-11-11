Breakthrough on $30M-plus Uptown Ajax housing project

RACINE — A state loan to the City of Racine has bridged the final financing gap and will allow a Milwaukee developer to construct a new, more than $30 million housing project in Uptown.
Tuesday morning Mayor Cory Mason will announce an agreement with Cardinal Capital Management of West Allis that will allow Cardinal to build 141 new apartment units on the former Ajax industrial site in the 1500 block of Clark Street.
The development — pending final approvals — will bring two new four-story apartment buildings to that block, which currently consists of a conglomeration of dilapidated industrial structures: a market-rate building consisting of 87 apartments; and an “affordable” (partially funded by low-income housing tax credits) development consisting of 54 apartments.
The Ajax project will also come with a bonus: Cardinal has bought the adjacent former Pabst pub at the northwest corner of 16th and Clark streets from a private party. The developer plans to restore the historic building and using it for an on-site management office for the apartments, a community room and a new Racine Police Department Community Oriented Policing (COP) house.
“We think it’s a real positive program in all the neighborhoods we have, so we’re delighted that we’re able to fit it into this project as well,” Mayor Cory Mason said on Monday.
The Ajax project must be built and finished next year in order to qualify for the housing tax credits, City Administrator Jim Palenick said Monday. Mason said Cardinal hopes to accomplish the demolition this fall/winter and start construction as soon as possible in the spring.
By the numbers
Cardinal will buy the “affordable parcel” from the Racine Redevelopment Authority (RDA) for $1 and the market-rate parcel for $9,999. The company has exercised its option to purchase both and plans to close on those purchases in December, Mason said.
The market-rate building will cost an estimated $19.3 million to construct and the affordable building $10.8 million. Cardinal is guaranteeing the minimum additional property tax value assessment, or increment, resulting from the project will be at least $12 million.
Upon the closing of the tax-increment district that will help fund the project, it is expected to generate at least $184,500 in new yearly property taxes for the city.
The project will create 130 parking spaces for the market-rate apartments and 75 spaces for the affordable apartments. In total, 94 will be surface spaces and 111 structure spaces.
Meanwhile, also in the Uptown area, developer J. Jeffers & Co. is redeveloping the three-story former Gold Medal Camp Furniture Manufacturing Co. building at 1700 Packard Ave. into 77 apartments of workforce housing, an $18 million project.
Deal maker: $900,000 loan
Mason said Monday that the solution to bridging that $900,000 financing gap was for the city to obtain a loan of that amount from the state Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. One of the board’s main functions is to lend money to municipalities and school districts for public purposes.
Cardinal will be responsible for both the principal and interest payments on that loan, Mason and Palenick said. The loan to the city will be secured by a Cardinal Capital corporate guaranty as well as a second lien against the property.
“It’s an exciting project for Uptown,” Mason said. “It gives us the opportunity to bring new housing to the neighborhood, which we need, and we put together a development deal that was fair for the developer and protected taxpayers at the same time.”