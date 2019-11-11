Breakthrough on $30M-plus Uptown Ajax housing project

The Ajax project must be built and finished next year in order to qualify for the housing tax credits, City Administrator Jim Palenick said Monday. Mason said Cardinal hopes to accomplish the demolition this fall/winter and start construction as soon as possible in the spring.

By the numbers

Cardinal will buy the “affordable parcel” from the Racine Redevelopment Authority (RDA) for $1 and the market-rate parcel for $9,999. The company has exercised its option to purchase both and plans to close on those purchases in December, Mason said.

The market-rate building will cost an estimated $19.3 million to construct and the affordable building $10.8 million. Cardinal is guaranteeing the minimum additional property tax value assessment, or increment, resulting from the project will be at least $12 million.

Upon the closing of the tax-increment district that will help fund the project, it is expected to generate at least $184,500 in new yearly property taxes for the city.

The project will create 130 parking spaces for the market-rate apartments and 75 spaces for the affordable apartments. In total, 94 will be surface spaces and 111 structure spaces.