RACINE — After abolishing dry districts in early 2017, West Racine may soon make its own local history with its first bar in at least 98 years.
On Monday, the City of Racine’s Public Safety and Licensing Committee unanimously recommended that John Dunk be allowed to transfer his liquor license from the recently closed John’s Dock, 303 Dodge St., to 3207 Washington Ave. in West Racine. That is where Dunk and his son Ben intend to reopen their, so far unnamed, business.
Dunk is the first bar owner to set his sights on West Racine’s previously dry business district.
About two dozen supporters filled the meeting room Tuesday at City Hall, but not without some concerns expressed by 9th District Alderman Terry McCarthy and Jim Spangenberg, a former alderman and co-owner of Johnson’s Home Furnishing, 3219 Washington Ave.
First, the proposed location currently does not have a kitchen. McCarthy and Spangenberg said they would prefer to see a an establishment that serves food instead of just a bar.
Dunk said that he hopes to renovate the building to include a grilling area, where he plans on selling some fan favorites from John’s Dock, including burgers, wings, chicken sandwiches and fried fish.
Dunk told The Journal Times that if the license transfer is approved, he plans on applying for a commercial white box grant through the city to renovate the building, including adding the food preparation area.
Another concern was the proposed hours for the establishment, Dunk said he hopes to close at about 2 a.m. and open as early as 8 a.m. as a place for retirees to socialize in the morning.
After nine years in business at the river’s edge, Dunk had been forced to close his bar-restaurant there on Sept. 23 and search for a new location because the landlords had other things in mind for the property. If he does indeed land in the heart of the small West Racine commercial district, it will mark the start of a new era there.
In spite of these concerns, McCarthy voiced his support Dunk’s new venture.
“I think John’s the right kind of guy to do this,” he said.
Dry districts
Prohibition began in the United States in 1920 and ended in 1933 — but not entirely in Racine where, two years later, the City Council created three “dry” districts.
The so-called “remonstrance districts” were created by City Council action in 1935 to maintain the status quo in parts of Racine after Prohibition. Two of the areas incorporated the north and south sides of Washington Avenue in blocks west of West Boulevard, the heart of today’s West Racine business district.
The ultimately successful proposal to repeal the 1935 City Council action was made by 9th District Alderman Terry McCarthy. In addition to hindering potential business growth in West Racine, McCarthy said that modern zoning laws make the districts confusing and irrelevant. The creation of such districts also was outlawed at the state level in 2016, according to City Attorney Scott Letteney.
Alderman Carrie Glenn, of the 10th District, who ultimately voted in favor of the proposal, expressed some sentimental reasons to hesitate approving a bar in the dry neighborhood, saying that she saw the lack of a bar as something that made the area special.
“You’re pulling at my heartstrings,” said Glenn.
Despite the unsettled prospect of Dunk serving restaurant food in his proposed bar, Neal Wilson, co-owner of Wilson’s Coffee and Tea, 3306 Washington Ave., remained largely supportive.
“I think we’ll just have to see how it plays out,” he said. “We have bars in pretty much every other place in Racine; there’s no reason to think it would be terribly problematic.”
The Public Safety and Licensing Committee’s recommendation on the license transfer is scheduled to go to the City Council on Tuesday for consideration by aldermen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Great news! I mean, it's a DUI state.
Idioticc statement as usual... But, good news by a responsible owner in Racine! Good luck John. We look forward to it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.