Thomas Hicks, right, is the founder of the new Bonifide Nutrition, 409 Sixth St., a beverage bar selling healthy shakes and teas. With him on Monday are employees Whitney Hudson, left, and Angel Cuellar.
Thomas Hicks, right, is the founder of the new Bonifide Nutrition, 409 Sixth St., a beverage bar selling healthy shakes and teas. With him on Monday are employees Whitney Hudson, left, and Angel Cuellar.
RACINE — “You can’t outwork a bad diet,” says Thomas Hicks, founder of the new Bonifide Nutrition beverage bar.
Hicks has been a local semitrailer driver for Black Horse Carriers — and a health coach for about 3½ years — but is making the transition to just running his own business. At the new Bonifide, 409 Sixth St., his drinks stem from what nutrition clubs are doing and all include Herbalife dietary supplements.
Hicks said he enjoys lifting weights, but that wasn’t helping him shed the extra pounds he wanted to shed. “You go in the gym; you’re in there a whole year, and next year you look almost identical,” he remarked.
He said many people think they can eat whatever they want and negate that with exercise. But Hicks doesn’t believe it works that way.
“If I can provide a meal for somebody in the form of a shake or energy in the form of tea, to where it’s under 300 calories, under 280 calories,” he said, “(the exercise) makes sense now.”
A packed shake
Hicks considers one shake to be a full, filling meal. According to his menu, a 20-ounce standard shake using Herbalife powder contains 24 grams of protein, 21 essential nutrients and just 200 calories. It sells for $7; the premium shake adds fewer than 80 additional calories and sells for $8.
“You get your 21 vitamins and minerals, you get your calcium, your protein, your fiber; you get everything that you need in a full, balanced meal — but it’s just in the form of a shake,” Hicks said.
And they taste good, he said — unlike other weightlifting supplements he has tried in the past.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
“When I used to lift weights really, really, really heavy,” Hicks said, “we used to have to take protein shakes. And it tasted horrible. You get certain shakes that taste like chalk. You get certain shakes that’s chunky. I never got a result from it.
“When you have a healthier option, that’s what I bring.”
The teas are green teas with just a few added ingredients. One is an effervescent B-12 tablet. “It helps you focus, and it gives you energy,” Hicks said. Then they add a flavored stevia, a natural sweetener; and aloe.
“Aloe just cleans out your digestive system,” Hicks said.
Bonifide has a drink add-in called Prolessa Duo Fat Burner. “It helps destroy the fat in your midsection,” Hicks said.
Bonifide Nutrition is open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 262-598-6966.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.