Road construction
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced the low bidder for a project to build a box culvert for the future Wisconn Valley Way and replace the box culvert on Highway KR. Hoffman Construction Company of Black River Falls was the lowest of three bids received.

Work is expected to begin in September. This $1.7 million contract involves installing drainage structures in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stream and migratory bird limitation time frames. Installing these culverts ahead of the roadway projects protects area resources, accelerates adjacent road construction closures and facilitates the next phase of roadway lets in late fall, DOT officials said.

Interested contractors should visit http://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/doing-bus/contractors/hcci/default.aspx for future bidding information on the Wisconn Valley development, letting dates and electronic plans.

