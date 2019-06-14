Bill passage essential for convention center, Sheraton Hotel

RACINE — Local legislators are working together to pass a bill that would enable a Dallas developer to build a $48 million or more hotel and convention center that would connect with Festival Hall.
Friday morning at Racine City Hall, Mayor Cory Mason and David-Elias Rachie of Gatehouse Capital Corp. announced the developer’s intention to build at least a six-story Sheraton Hotel with 174 rooms or more, and first-floor convention center, in what is now the Festival Hall parking lot. The project will range from about $48 million to $54 million, Rachie said.
However, before Gatehouse can proceed with anything beyond discussions with city officials, a critical piece of legislation is required. That part of Racine’s lakefront, and all along Pershing Boulevard, is filled lakebed. There are special rules about how formerly submerged land can be used. City Administrator Jim Palenick said that because the city wants to bring in a substantial for-profit enterprise, that requires legislative consent.
At the same time, city officials want to set up all of Pershing Park for potential development.
“Even though we filled it in, you have to imagine that that’s navigable,” said Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. “That’s how they do this when they do these (land) grants.”
“We were fortunate to have a really good person in the LRB (Legislative Reference Bureau) that was drafting this (bill) that has done these before and is very knowledgeable,” Wanggaard said.
The LRB explains that the necessary legislation would allow the City of Racine to enter into a public-private partnership with developers, which would permit the developer to lease land and building space from the city on previously filled lakebed granted to it by the Legislature between 1917 and 1963. Each of those three grants had different rules about what the city could or could not do with the land, Mason told The Journal Times’ editorial board Friday.
He said the city’s research “really made it clear very early on that if we’re going to do a project like this or wanted to do anything else along the Pershing Park corridor, we’d really need clarification from the Legislature.”
Nonpartisan legislative effort
This bill expands the authorized uses of those three parcels of lakebed. Working together to try to pass it are: Wanggaard; Sen. Robert Wirch, D-Somers; Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Caledonia; Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine; and Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha; with Wittke as the lead sponsor. Legislators said Friday morning that they also have the support of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
Mason explained that the lakebed will always remain in public hands, as well as the first 15 feet of anything built on it. Therefore, the proposed convention center would be city-owned. The city would then lease the “air rights” to Gatehouse to build above that.
The bill has several requirements including that public use of the land “must provide or increase public recreation, arts, event, or civic opportunities in or near navigable waters or increase or improve public access to navigable water.”
Another is: “At least 20 percent of property tax revenues generated from a public-private partnership must be dedicated to support and improve public access to and enjoyment of navigable waters or recreational opportunities within the parcels.”
Time is short
The bill further authorizes the development of a hotel at the Festival Hall site, subject to the several requirements including that the hotel must have an observation deck on the uppermost story or roof top that offers views of Lake Michigan and is accessible to the public.
Wanggaard said they put the bill out Friday for circulation among legislators.
“I don’t know if we’d get it done before we go for our summer break,” which he thinks will be July 1, he said. “But I’m pretty confident this would be one of the first bills out of the chute in the fall.”
“We’ve done bills in two weeks before,” Wirch said, “and I just think that if you lean on Vos and we talk to him — because this is important, and time is money.”
“We’re going to put the effort in to get it done now,” Wanggaard responded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.