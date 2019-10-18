{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — People driving by the Big R store at 1058 Milwaukee Ave. may have noticed some changes since Thursday. 

Earlier this summer, Big R announced that  the company officially had changed its name to Stock+Field.

"The new name allows the brand to send a clear message about their offerings and commitment to providing every rural lifestyle enthusiast with a one-stop destination to gather all of the mission-critical products they need to pursue their work and hobbies," stated the release.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The Burlington location installed its new Stock+Field sign on Thursday.

According to the company, the retailer has operated as BigR Stores since 1964 when Bill and Pat Crabtree opened the first store in Watseka, Illinois. Since then, the company has grown to 25 locations across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan including new stores opening soon in Portage, Wisconsin and Lansing, Michigan.

The Stock+Field Lansing store will mark the company’s first expansion into Michigan.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments