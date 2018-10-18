STURTEVANT — If you’re going to give a Chinese man a gift, avoid a green hat, at all costs. But red is usually a smart choice for gift-giving.
With Foxconn seemingly opening a door to more potential business dealings with Asia, an audience of nearly 100 people Thursday took in a presentation about some of the do’s and don’ts of attempting to do business in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.
Siva Yam, a China native and U.S.-China Chamber of Commerce president, gave his approximately 2½-hour presentation at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd. Racine County Economic Development Corp. hosted the event called “Cross-Cultural Training: Introduction to the Greater China Region.”
The first half of Yam’s presentation was about the Chinese languages and alphabet. But it was the second half, about building and managing business relationships in the greater China region, that was most fascinating.
Yam repeatedly emphasized how important symbolism is to the Chinese, and of being educated about meanings of ordinary colors and things — or risk stepping into a quagmire.
Yam’s presentation ranged from how to address someone to seating protocol, dining etiquette, gift giving and more. Much of his advice applied to China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, he said, but he also pointed out distinctions where they exist.
Gifts can be an important door opener, Yam said, but it’s also a very tricky area. Never give a Chinese man a green hat or cap — such as a Green Bay Packers or John Deere cap — because green symbolizes adultery, and you’d be implying that his wife is having an affair.
Red, however, is a color of good fortune, Yam said. But, never give someone something written in red ink, as it implies the end of a relationship.
Similarly, never give a gift of a knife, scissors or even a letter opener; they all symbolize severing the relationship.
Another thing to avoid is to give someone four of anything; the Chinese word for four is also a homonym for “death,” Yam said. But eight is always a good number.
If giving clothing, it would be an insult to give a garment made in China or Taiwan, Yam said; the recipient would expect something made in this country. He even advised switching the label, if necessary.
General advice
Yam said the building of a friendship must always precede an attempt to do a business deal. That’s why entertaining is so important and prevalent.
Compromise is the key to making those business deals, Yam said. “Learn to think in terms of ‘both’ or ‘and’ rather than ‘either/or,’” he advised.
“Hard-driving, get-right-to-the point tactics usually backfire,” Yam said on one slide.
He also counseled, “Learn that sometimes ‘yes’ means ‘no,’ or ‘I’m listening.’”
Chinese are far more willing to pay for something tangible than something intangible such as consulting or attorney services, he said.
And they hate paying for parking, Yam said. Even though punctuality is important, he smiled as he said the Chinese can sometimes be extremely late for a meeting because they will drive around and around looking for a free parking space.
“Being on time is great, but relationships are more important,” Yam advised.
Business cards, or “name cards” as they are called in China, are used more often than in the United States, Yam said, and there are certain ways to exchange them. They should be presented and received with both hands with the card facing the recipient — and with the Chinese side up, for an English/Chinese card.
Then, importantly, Yam said, “Make a show of carefully examining business cards. Never merely place the card in your pocket. Then, if seated, place the card on the table.”
Similarly, even the ordinary handshake requires a bit of education. Don’t squeeze the other person’s hand tightly, Yam said. And let a woman decide whether she even wants to shake your hand.
For more information about doing business with Asia, Yam suggested contact the U.S.-China Chamber of Commerce directly at www.usccc.org/contact or 312-368-9030.
