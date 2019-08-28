RACINE — Thorough interior renovations of the Belle Harbor Lofts, which is now a market-rate Downtown apartment complex, are well underway by the complex’s new owner.
Last October, Gorman & Co., the developer of three major Downtown housing projects including Belle Harbor, 134 Main St. sold the 78-unit complex to Pre/3 of Brookfield for $4.8 million. Soon afterward, Gorman also sold the Mitchell Wagon Factory Lofts, 815 Eighth St., to a New York buyer for $7.55 million.
Belle Harbor, a $9.1 million project which opened in 2002, was Gorman’s first Racine project and was a combination of redevelopment and new construction. It created 34 living units in the vacant former Olson Auto Supply building, and 44 more in an all-new attached structure to the north.
The Belle Harbor development involved tax credits in a federal program that capped the amount the complex’s residents could earn. Most could not earn more than 60 percent of Racine County’s median income, explained Anne Christensen, an assistant vice president with Pre/3’s property management arm, Premier Real Estate Management Co.
That program fell off in January 2018. Since then, there is no longer an income ceiling for Belle Harbor residents. Anyone new coming in will pay market-rate rent. For those who lived in the building at that time their rent must stay within the affordable rent range for three years, Christensen said.
For about the past four months, Pre/3 — which also owns the Biscayne Apartments, 5110 Biscayne Ave. in the Georgetown neighborhood of Racine — has been thoroughly renovating the building, both the apartments and common areas. In the common areas, Pre/3 has replaced flooring and carpeting and painted, replaced the lighting, refurnished the community room and put new exercise equipment in the fitness room. And the landscaping, limited though it may be, is being redone.
As apartment units come open, they are getting new appliances, flooring and carpeting, water-saving toilets, cabinet fronts, countertops, door handles and a new security fob system. Christensen estimated that about 20 apartments have either been remodeled or are currently being remodeled.
“It’s what we do,” she said. “We come in and refurbish everything.”
A company spokeswoman would only say the total amount Pre/3 will invest will be “substantial.”
The 31 one-bedroom apartments rent for $825 to $850 per month; the 37 two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments rent for $1,050; and the 10 three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments range from $1,150 to $1,200.
So the article says the building sold for $4.8 Million. How does that play out in regards to property taxes that will be paid? Should mean a good size hunk of cash for the City and County.
All I can say is -Good Luck.
Take an economics class... No luck needed.
