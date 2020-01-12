Belle City Fire & Safety to relocate

RACINE — Belle City Fire & Safety has a visibility problem — but not for much longer.
Company owner Peter Baylon recently bought the former Fairchild Equipment building at 2615 Mount Pleasant Street on the edge of Fred M. Young Sr. Industrial Park.
The newly acquired building cost $490,000, and Baylon expects to invest about another $130,000 in renovations. Following those, he hopes to move Belle City to the new building by March. Belle City is now located behind the west end of Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St., in the former Kappus Bread Co. building.
“Nobody can find us here,” Baylon said.
He started Belle City in 1985 as a franchise of Respond First Aid Systems, selling and restocking first-aid cabinets. The franchise later dropped off with a change of ownership of the parent company.
In about 1995, Baylon’s company started doing portable fire extinguisher service, and then added restaurant and kitchen fire suppression.
In 2012 he bought Belle City Fire Extinguisher Co. and changed the name to Belle City Fire & Safety. It was then located at 1841 Edgewood Ave. in a building Baylon tried unsuccessfully to buy. Next the company moved to its current location, which has about 8,000 square feet of space.
Acquisitions
Just over a year ago, Baylon made two acquisitions in quick succession.
In November 2018 he bought out a competitor, Brantner’s Fire Extinguishers & Carbonic Gas, 1060 Washington Ave., which then closed.
The very next month, December 2018, Baylon also bought Fox River Fire & Safety, 520 Bridge St., in Burlington. He’d been talking with owner Mike Boehmer for 3½ years about the possibility. One day they went to lunch, and by the time they were finished, they had a handshake agreement for the acquisition.
With the Fox River purchase, Belle City added another aspect: fire alarm testing and service.
That office remains open, and Belle City now has 15 full- and part-time employees, including Boehmer.
Baylon also has a second company, Hoods, that does kitchen exhaust system cleaning. That business employs seven people.
They are comfortable at Belle City in their existing amount of space but lack room for growth, Baylon said. The newly acquired building has just short of 10,000 square feet of floor space, almost a 25% increase.
“The main thing is: It gives us a visibility we don’t have,” Baylon said. “And we hope to grow.”