Belle City Fire & Safety to relocate

RACINE — Belle City Fire & Safety has a visibility problem — but not for much longer.

Company owner Peter Baylon recently bought the former Fairchild Equipment building at 2615 Mount Pleasant Street on the edge of Fred M. Young Sr. Industrial Park.

The newly acquired building cost $490,000, and Baylon expects to invest about another $130,000 in renovations. Following those, he hopes to move Belle City to the new building by March. Belle City is now located behind the west end of Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St., in the former Kappus Bread Co. building.

“Nobody can find us here,” Baylon said.

He started Belle City in 1985 as a franchise of Respond First Aid Systems, selling and restocking first-aid cabinets. The franchise later dropped off with a change of ownership of the parent company.

In about 1995, Baylon’s company started doing portable fire extinguisher service, and then added restaurant and kitchen fire suppression.

In 2012 he bought Belle City Fire Extinguisher Co. and changed the name to Belle City Fire & Safety. It was then located at 1841 Edgewood Ave. in a building Baylon tried unsuccessfully to buy. Next the company moved to its current location, which has about 8,000 square feet of space.

