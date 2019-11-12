Beere Precision Products to close, costing 17 jobs

RACINE — Beere Precision Products, an employer of 17 people, will cease operations on Dec. 6, the company announced Monday afternoon.
Beere Precision, 4915 21st St. — formerly known as Beere Tool Co. — is a veteran-owned business operated by Richard F. Beere and his family for more than 60 years. Beere Precision specializes in the manufacturing of precision-machined components including fasteners, aerospace, medical, electric motor, firearm, and other components. The company also manufactures several proprietary products used in manufacturing, including, multicollet fixtures, tip shears and hydraulic boosters.
The company’s attorney, Dan Pettit, said Beere is closing for three reasons:
- The owner is at an age (96) at which he needs to step away from the business.
- There is no successor in place.
- Beere is essentially a job shop, with only a couple of proprietary products. Job shops are very difficult to sell as going concerns.
In March 2004, The Journal Times reported that Beere Precision, then an employer of 55 people, was in growth mode. President Ed Beere, minority owner and son of Richard Beere, had been buying up machining equipment that other job shops had been dumping to survive a recent recession.
“We’re making a concerted effort to get real big,” Beere said at the time. He was making a push to move from a short-run job shop, runs that were usually from 25 to 100 parts, to having the capability to take on jobs of up to 1 million parts.
Beere employed about 55 people then and expected to add about 20 more by the end of 2004.
At the time, Beere was also consolidating three different operations in three different places into the former Dremel building at 4915 21st St. He had just bought that building, where Beere Precision is still located today.
The company intends to sell its equipment and assets at auction in January.
Pettit said it is expected that a sister company, American Automatics, also located inside the Beere building, will be purchased and continued by a minority owner.
American Automatics has seven employees.