Beere Precision Products to close, costing 17 jobs

RACINE — Beere Precision Products, an employer of 17 people, will cease operations on Dec. 6, the company announced Monday afternoon.

Beere Precision, 4915 21st St. — formerly known as Beere Tool Co. — is a veteran-owned business operated by Richard F. Beere and his family for more than 60 years. Beere Precision specializes in the manufacturing of precision-machined components including fasteners, aerospace, medical, electric motor, firearm, and other components. The company also manufactures several proprietary products used in manufacturing, including, multicollet fixtures, tip shears and hydraulic boosters.

The company’s attorney, Dan Pettit, said Beere is closing for three reasons:

The owner is at an age (96) at which he needs to step away from the business.

There is no successor in place.

Beere is essentially a job shop, with only a couple of proprietary products. Job shops are very difficult to sell as going concerns.

In March 2004, The Journal Times reported that Beere Precision, then an employer of 55 people, was in growth mode. President Ed Beere, minority owner and son of Richard Beere, had been buying up machining equipment that other job shops had been dumping to survive a recent recession.

