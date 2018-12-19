MADISON — Wisconsin's economic development agency needs to modify procedures to ensure tax credits aren't awarded for Foxconn Technology Group employees who don't do work in the state, which would violate state law and the contract with the company, an audit released Wednesday said.
The report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau comes before any credits have been awarded to Taiwan-based Foxconn for its liquid-crystal display screen factory and advanced manufacturing campus under construction in Mount Pleasant. The first credits, up to $9.5 million, that are part of a $2.85 billion deal struck with the state would be awarded next year.
The total, which could be earned within up to 15 years, is split between $12.5 billion in job creation tax credits and $1.35 billion in capital investment tax credits.
The reporting deadline for Foxconn, as with the other approximately 300 companies that have tax credit deals with the state, is April 1. The Journal Times asked Foxconn this week if it can estimate how many full-time people it has hired, but that number was not immediately available.
When calculating which Foxconn employees qualify for meeting terms of the contract, only those working in Wisconsin count, the audit said. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. wrongly wrote guidelines that would allow Foxconn employees not doing work in the state, but who are paid in Wisconsin to qualify, the audit said.
Awarding credits for out-of-state workers is contrary to both state law and the contract with Foxconn, the audit said.
The head of the economic development agency, Mark Hogan, said in a letter to auditors that WEDC believed employees outside of Wisconsin should be counted because they are being directed by the Foxconn operation in the state, resulting in their wages being subject to state income tax.
But Hogan also said that WEDC will modify its procedures, if necessary, to comply with the contract and state law. The agency plans to update lawmakers on the status of its efforts by the end of January.
Republican state Sen. Rob Cowles, co-chairman of the Legislature's Audit Committee, said he looked forward to WEDC revising its procedures in accordance with the law. He said the report "uncovered a discrepancy that had the potential to cost Wisconsin taxpayers money."
Calculating the credits
To earn any job tax credits, at year’s end Foxconn must employ at least the minimum cumulative full-time amount of workers set forth for that particular year. For 2018 the minimum number is 260, and the maximum that can be counted toward the tax credit calculation is 1,040. (Those numbers will double for 2019.)
According to the contract, a full-time employee is someone earning at least $30,000 and who receives retirement, health and other benefits offered to a person who is required to work at least 2,080 hours per year.
To earn any job tax credits, Foxconn must also pay an average annual wage of at least $53,875 to full-time employees. Any portion of an employee’s wages that exceeds $400,000 will be excluded from that calculation.
Foxconn has also established its U.S. headquarters in Downtown Milwaukee and is opening innovation centers in Green Bay and Eau Claire (and will be opening such a center at 1 Main St. in Downtown Racine). WEDC spokesman Mark Maley said it is likely that full-time employees hired in those areas would count toward the jobs tax credit because they contribute to the company’s operations in Mount Pleasant.
After WEDC has verified that all requirements have been satisfied, Foxconn would earn a tax credit equal to 17 percent of those wages paid to full-time employees.
Maley said the agency currently samples about 10 percent of its tax credit-submitting companies each year by using a third-party auditor. “We will do this every year with Foxconn,” he said. That was the plan even before the State Legislature’s recent special session which set that sampling as a requirement, he said.
Capital investment credits
The period for Foxconn to earn capital investment tax credits does not begin until next year; it runs from 2019-25. The credit consists of 15 percent of the company’s “significant capital expenditures” in the Foxconn campus in Mount Pleasant.
For 2019, Foxconn could earn up to $192.9 million in capital investment tax credits but would also have to have created at least 520 full-time jobs.
Democrats have been the loudest critics of the project, saying the state is spending too much.
Foxconn has said it may invest up to $10 billion and hire 13,000 people over 15 years at the future Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, but critics say they doubt the company will follow through at that massive of a level. Outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker negotiated the deal, but his Democratic successor Tony Evers has said he would like to renegotiate it.
