MOUNT PLEASANT — For Racine Dental Group, this isn’t just a year to celebrate its 50th year; it’s also a year of continued growth — both physically and in personnel.
Racine Dental, 1101 S. Airline Road, is about to embark on an internal expansion that will put into use an additional 3,500 square feet.
“The building was built bigger than we needed, in anticipation of future growth,” explained Dr. Aaron Cruthers, president of Racine Dental Group. The second-floor section closest to Highway 20 will now also be built out. The project will add 15 more operatories — the spaces with a dental chair and equipment — to the existing 67, an increase of nearly one-quarter.
“We were anticipating growth, so five years we’ve been in here this October, and now it’s time to add those 15 chairs, 15 operatories, so we’re doing that in 2020,” said Dr. Tom Scherrer, Racine Dental’s chief of staff.
They also expect to add three additional dentists to the practice over the next 12 months, Cruthers and Scherrer said. In fact, they’re already in the process of adding two of them: Dr. Travis Lepera and Dr. Michelle Gionti; both will join the practice the first week of August.
Gionti is a graduate of the University of Florida and 2019 graduate of Marquette University School of Dentistry. “She’ll bring an excellent background of education, as well as fluency in Spanish to help better serve our Hispanic population,” Scherrer said.
Lepera, a graduate of the University of Louisville and recently the chief resident at the Children’s Hospital pedodontic residency program, is a specialist trained in the needs of children.
He will join Dr. Jay Oksiuta and Dr. Jenny Quizon — all board-certified pedodontists — to form the largest pedodontic group in the area. Their practice offers sedation and hospital dentistry along with orthodontics and all aspects of children’s specialty care.
“It’s hard to find pedodontists,” Scherrer said. “It’s a very distinctly trained specialty, and having three of them in one location is a huge benefit. It really is a nice option for children to have all of their needs taken care of: orthodontics, sedation dentistry, hospital cases, special needs — they can take care of all of that.”
Every dentist brought on board means five or six more people to assist that doctor, Cruthers said. That will also mean an increased need for insurance specialists and other administrative support positions, he pointed out.
Drivers of growth
As for what is driving Racine Dental Group’s continuing growth, Scherrer said it’s both referrals and the area’s growth. “So we’re part of that growth; it’s been helpful,” he said.
“I think there’s more of a desire now for patients wanting to have all their care under one roof,” Cruthers said. “… I think that’s contributing to our success.”
“Service and quality, I think is why we’re doing well,” he added. “Good service, good quality.”
As Racine Dental Group continues to celebrate its 50th year while planning for more growth, Richard and Arlene Harris can say they’ve been right there with the company since its infancy. The Harrises were patients of the late Dr. Jim Smith when he had an office above Hammes Tavern, 2005 Taylor Ave. When Smith moved to Racine Dental Group’s original location on Green Bay Road in 1969, the Harrises followed him.
They next became patients of now retired Dr. Ric Palmer, and currently see Dr. Scott Munro.
“I have been coming here since I was in the Army,” Richard said.
Meanwhile, the Harrises have had both children and grandchildren become Racine Dental Group patients, making three generations over five decades.
