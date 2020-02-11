Ascension’s $42M Health Center opens

MOUNT PLEASANT — A little more than a year after Ascension Wisconsin broke ground on a $42 million medical center along Highway 20, the organization is about to unveil the finished product, the new Ascension Wisconsin Health Center.

Ascension built its 72,000-square-foot Health Center, which is open and operational, on 6.7 acres at the northeast corner of Highway 20 and Renaissance Boulevard. That is the site of the former Floortech building and a residence, which were acquired and razed.

The Health Center, at 10180 Washington Ave., includes primary and specialty care, an imaging center, urgent care services, rehabilitation and occupational health. An ambulatory surgery center will open later.

The organization has scheduled ceremonial opening ceremonies for the new Health Center and tours for invited guests on Wednesday afternoon.

The site is directly east of the 11,000-square-foot Ascension clinic that was at 10340 Washington Ave. and is now closed. An Ascension spokeswoman said plans for that former clinic have not yet been determined.

