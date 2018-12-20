MOUNT PLEASANT — Ascension Wisconsin has submitted plans to the village for its future $42 million surgery center along Highway 20.
The Ascension Ambulatory Surgery Center, announced in early August, is to be built on nearly 7 acres at the northeast corner of Highway 20. According to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, ambulatory surgery centers are modern health care facilities focused on providing same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures.
The project includes the razing of the former Floortech Interiors building, which is expected to start in January.
“The redevelopment of the former Floortech parcel is very positive for the village and is the first step in turning (Highway) 20 into a corridor for quality healthcare in Racine County,” Mount Pleasant planning staffers Sam Schultz and Robin Palm wrote in their project summary. They’ve recommended approval of the site, building and operational plan application.
The site plan, which the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission approved Wednesday, calls for a two-story, 72,000-square-foot medical center, a slight downsizing from the 83,000 square feet initially planned. Ascension said the new design represents greater space efficiencies that result in a slightly smaller footprint.
The design modification does not affect the services that will be offered. The center is to include primary care with supporting specialties, urgent care services, an imaging facility including MRI, CT scanner, x-ray, fluoroscopy and women’s imaging; an ambulatory surgery center featuring six operating rooms and four gastrointestinal procedure rooms; and on-site laboratory space for testing.
Ascension expects to have 100 to 120 employees on site. The site will operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The organization said extended and weekend hours for urgent care are anticipated but have not yet been determined.
Like demolition of Floortech, construction is also expected to start in January, a spokeswoman said. Occupancy is expected by early 2020.
