Racine — Devon Borst, who had been serving as the interim executive director of the Ascension All Saints Foundation has been appointed as the foundation’s permanent director of philanthropy.
Devon joined the All Saints Foundation in 2011. Since that time, Devon has played a key role in securing support for numerous projects at Ascension All Saints Hospital including 3D Mammography; construction of the Ascension All Saints Cancer Center; development of multiple employee scholarship programs granting more than $80,000 annually for associates and their families; and funding for programs serving the most vulnerable patients including Women of Worth, a family-centered substance abuse treatment program and a CenteringPregnancy group for prenatal care.
The Ascension All Saints Foundation provides philanthropic support for improving the health of individuals and the community. Through the partnership with generous donors, the foundation also helps sustain charitable care for the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.