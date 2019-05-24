PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The WIIL 95.1-FM and WLIP 1050-AM radio stations based in Pleasant Prairie will move to Gurnee Mills under an incentive agreement inked in an effort to drive more foot traffic to the outlet mall and increase the Lake County, Illinois Village of Gurnee’s sales tax revenue.
“This is very unique,” Karl Wertzler, general manager of the stations, said. “I’m not aware of any other radio station located at an indoor mall.”
Wertzler said the two Wisconsin studios and two stations based in Waukegan, Ill. (WKRS ESPN Deportes 1220-AM and WXLC 102.3-FM) will now all be under one roof — and behind glass with radio personalities on display for mall patrons to see in action. All four are owned by Alpha Media Group.
“They will be able to wave at their favorite radio personalities — or maybe their not-so-favorite personalities,” Wertzler said jokingly. “Hand gestures don’t come through on the radio.”
While the studios will be changing locations, Wertzler said the antennae and transmitter building will remain at 8500 Green Bay Road in Pleasant Prairie. There will be no interruption in broadcasting when the move takes place later this year.
“It will be seamless,” Wertzler said.
The renovations needed to convert two stores within the mall into an 8,600-foot radio station are expected to cost $847,000. The Gurnee Village Board voted this week to pay Alpha Media $200,000 over three years to offset the cost. The cost will be further offset by $600,000 from Simon Property Group, the company that owns Gurnee Mills. Alpha Media is responsible for the difference.
Consolidation in the works
Wertzler said the goal has been to consolidate the stations at one location since 2017, when the Waukegan station was damaged by flooding. That station has since flooded a second time.
Alpha Media’s space will be on the north side of the mall between anchor stores Burlington Coat Factory and Floor and Décor, near entrance G.
Wertzler said the renovations are expected to be complete by October, and the studios should be fully operational at the mall by the end of the year.
The Daily Herald newspaper reported this week that Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik said this will be the best thing to come to the mall since Macy’s.
Wertzler said Studio East in Pleasant Prairie has a capacity for up to 80 people, whereas the mall will allow upward of 500 to attend events hosted by the station.
“We’re going to have a lot of fun,” he said, adding “mini concerts” will be among the events.
Under the agreement, Alpha Media is required to host at least 32 events at the mall annually. The radio stations will also run ads for the village.
