CALEDONIA — On a rainy Labor Day Monday, retired and active union members honored area labor leaders and celebrated the gains the labor movement brought to this nation.
Racine Area Labor Fest, held at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave., also brought out Democratic candidates for public office, and one of the day’s clear themes was for working people to get to the polls on Nov. 6. The event was held primarily indoors this year because of heavy afternoon rains.
Organizers this year honored:
- Mary Land as Labor Person of the Year.
- Ron and Brenda Thomas as Mr. and Mrs. Solidarity.
- Rich Hinderholtz as Retiree of the Year.
Land, who currently serves as Racine City Council alderman for the 11th District, is retired from the former Delco, which became Delphi, in Oak Creek. She held numerous jobs there but worked longest as a group leader in automotive and an avionics inspector.
Land has held numerous union posts both while employed and since her retirement from Delphi in 2006. She has served as secretary-treasurer for the retiree chapter of United Auto Workers Local 438, board member-at-large for UAW Region 4 Retiree Council, vice president of Southeastern Wisconsin Community Action Program, UAW election coordinator for Racine, a member of the Racine-Kenosha CAP and as a board member representing UAW on the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans.
“I’m grateful and humbled to be honored by my brothers and sisters in the labor movement,” Land said about being named Labor Person of the Year.
After receiving her plaque, Land talked about “the things we take for granted that we have today that were brought about by the labor movement.” She cited a long list including the eight-hour work day, 40-hour work week, overtime pay, lunch breaks, occupational safety and health laws, child labor laws, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, paid vacation, sick leave, maternity leave and equal pay.
Like others who spoke, Land reminded people of the importance of voting and quoted the late Walter Reuther’s saying: “The bread box is connected to the ballot box.”
Other honorees
Like Land, Ron Thomas has been involved in both unions and local politics, having served as a Racine alderman, for the 9th District, from 1989-2003. In 1997, he unsuccessfully tried to advance legislation to institute a local “living minimum wage” of $7.50 per hour.
A former Labor Person of the Year in 1985, Thomas’ labor involvement has included becoming AFL-CIO community services labor liaison at United Way of Racine County, a job which he held for 24 years until his retirement in 2015.
Both Thomases have been active in the Racine Community; Brenda’s last job was to serve as community outreach manager and volunteer coordinator for the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization.
Both Thomases volunteer as poll workers for every election.
Hinterholtz, chairman for Racine Area Labor Fest since 2011, spent his career with Wisconsin Bell, which became AT&T. He became active with the Communication Workers of America Local 4611, including serving as president.
Hinterholtz says that, in 1996, the management style at the phone company had become “aggressive.” In response, later that year he began to write a weekly one-page newsletter for CWA 4611 members. It became evident, he says, that management was reading the newsletter, so he began to write in a “sarcastic style that infuriated management and grew in popularity to where it was circulated to CWA members across the state.”
Hinterholtz has been the monthly newsletter editor for CWA 4603 in Milwaukee since 2004.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.