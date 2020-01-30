Area jobless rates remain higher than year earlier; Racine still highest in state

RACINE COUNTY — As they have for previous months, area unemployment estimates for December remained higher than for the previous December, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s latest numbers.

The latest DWD estimates, released Wednesday, also showed the City of Racine’s all-too-consistent hold on the state’s highest jobless rate was at 4.5% compared with 4.0% one year earlier.

Manitowoc had the second-highest estimated rate at 4.0%. Beloit and Milwaukee tied for third worst at 3.9% and Kenosha was next at 3.8%.

Racine County’s December rate was estimated at 3.8%, compared with 3.3% in December 2018.

Other local jobless rate estimates in December, followed by the previous December’s rates:

Caledonia — 3.3%, 2.5%.

Mount Pleasant — 3.4%, 2.8%.

Oak Creek — 2.6%, 2.4%.

Unemployment rate estimates are based on the number of people working or actively looking for work. They do not capture those who have stopped looking for work or underemployment: people working part-time but wanting full-time work.