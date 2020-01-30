You are the owner of this article.
Area jobless rates remain higher than year earlier; Racine still highest in state
RACINE COUNTY — As they have for previous months, area unemployment estimates for December remained higher than for the previous December, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s latest numbers.

The latest DWD estimates, released Wednesday, also showed the City of Racine’s all-too-consistent hold on the state’s highest jobless rate was at 4.5% compared with 4.0% one year earlier.

Manitowoc had the second-highest estimated rate at 4.0%. Beloit and Milwaukee tied for third worst at 3.9% and Kenosha was next at 3.8%.

Racine County’s December rate was estimated at 3.8%, compared with 3.3% in December 2018.

Other local jobless rate estimates in December, followed by the previous December’s rates:

  • Caledonia — 3.3%, 2.5%.
  • Mount Pleasant — 3.4%, 2.8%.
  • Oak Creek — 2.6%, 2.4%.

Unemployment rate estimates are based on the number of people working or actively looking for work. They do not capture those who have stopped looking for work or underemployment: people working part-time but wanting full-time work.

Jobless rate estimates are based on residency, regardless of whether people commute to other municipalities or counties for work. The state also estimates the raw number of jobs in certain geographic areas including Racine County. The county was estimated to have 78,900 jobs in December compared with 79,000 one year earlier, a loss of about 100.

