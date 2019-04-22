Area gas prices continue to climb

For the first time in two years, local gas prices are approaching $3 per gallon.
The cheapest price was $2.75 on Friday, a rate that continues to climb steadily since prices dipped to a two-year low of $1.84 per gallon in December. Gas prices haven’t hit $3 per gallon since May 2017.
Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum expert at Gasbuddy.com, said prices typically climb during the spring as oil refineries prepare for the busy summer travel season. United States crude oil prices have increased to $64 per gallon.
“The run-up this spring has felt worse than prior years,” DeHaan said. “Unfortunately, this is a rut we’ll be stuck in yet for at least a few more weeks.
“While oil prices have been a minor piece of the pie of rising gas prices, the bulk remains EPA mandates during the summer months that coincide with refineries doing work ahead of the intense demand during the summer in which most run near capacity.”
The average price in Wisconsin is $2.83 per gallon, which is slightly cheaper than the national average of $2.88 per gallon, according to Gasbuddy.com.
California motorists have been hit the hardest with prices eclipsing $4 per gallon for the first time in nearly five years.
Prices skyrocketed due to numerous unexpected refinery outages, leading to a tight supply of California’s summer gasoline blends which are designed to reduce how fuel evaporates in warmer climates, according to DeHaan.
Local gas prices have soared about 90 cents in the past four months.
Americans will spend nearly $200 million more at the pump than early 2019, according to DeHaan.
“There shouldn’t be any surprises that prices continue to migrate higher given the warnings in the past few months, though that doesn’t make it any easier for motorists to digest higher gas prices,” DeHaan said.
“Unfortunately, as seasonal issues continue to weigh on markets along with higher oil prices, it’s likely we’ll continue to be in this pattern.”
The EPA-mandated reformulated fuel — obtained primarily from the Exxon/Mobil refinery in Joliet, Ill., and the Citgo refinery in Lemont, Ill. — is required in Racine and certain surrounding counties from June 1 to Sept. 15.
