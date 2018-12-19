MOUNT PLEASANT — A Wauwatosa developer has a housing project in the works to create 269 new market-rate apartments near the Mount Pleasant Village Hall and Police Department, a $43.5 million project in just that first phase.
Wangard Partners has requested the rezoning of about 20.4 acres along 90th Street in preparation for starting construction on the project called The Villages. The request is scheduled to go to the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission today, to make some changes such as is raising the building height limit by 2 feet and adjusting the parking requirement from two per unit to 1½. The village staff recommends approval.
The Villages, roughly at the northwest corner of 90th Street and Campus Drive, is to be Wangard’s first Racine County development. Wangard does numerous types of development including residential, retail, office, industrial and land. The company also does property management.
The Villages is an extension of a pre-Great Recession housing project Wangard had planned at the site that was being called Heartland Village Subdivision, explained Mark Lake, the company’s director for retail development. Wangard has ramped that plan up to 13 multi-tenant buildings.
Each building is now to be two stories and 18 to 21 units each, ranging from studios to three bedrooms. The exact mix will depend upon what types are in demand, Lake said.
All units in Phase I are to have their own direct entrance, townhouse style. Select units will have attached, direct-access garages.
The buildings are to be wood-frame structures with the building’s exterior consisting of stone and cement board siding.
The company has a purchase option for about 93.3 acres of farmland and hopes to be able to close on the purchase in January and start construction in the spring, Lake said. Construction of one building will begin first with the expectation that will take about nine months.
Wangard then plans to start construction of a new building at the rate of about one a month, Lake said, with project completion expected by the end of 2020.
“There’s a lot of green space in the 20 acres,” Lake said. … “There’s a lot of play area” and a detention pond adjacent to the site.
Long-range plan
Over time, future phases of Villages will be developed to crease several different “villages,” with each one potentially having a different building style and amenities, “taking advantage of the technology of the day,” Wangard wrote in a project description.
“A relatively large state-of-the-art community center with pool(s) are planned for future phases of the development,” Wangard wrote.
The company said the Villages presents “significant challenges.”
“We will need to overcome, work with, and/or incorporate artificial wetlands, natural wetlands, broken farm tiles and a 40-plus-foot change in grade across the site,” the company wrote.
Other obstacles include previously constructed permanent access points, a previously installed sanitary sewer that limits the design, and partially installed stormwater system that needs to be upgraded, dedicated and properly maintained.
Wangard also bought the former Racine Automotive Group property at 6940 Washington Ave. Lake said the company views that as an undervalued property that could be redeveloped as retail or office space.
