MOUNT PLEASANT — A planned 80-unit, five-story apartment complex announced in late 2017, which was to be built at the intersection of highways 20 and H, has been shelved indefinitely.
Milwaukee-based Blue Ribbon Management had planned the project, which would have been the company’s first in Racine County, in anticipation of Foxconn creating more demand for housing. The site was the northeast corner of highways 20 and H/Fancher Road.
To make way for a possible housing project, the property owners applied for and obtained a rezoning of the 3.4-acre parcel where Blue Ribbon hoped to build, from business park to multifamily.
“The village lacks the modern, market-rate multifamily housing built in nearby communities, and upcoming development trends may exacerbate this lack of supply,” Mount Pleasant Planner Robin Palm wrote in the staff recommendation at the time of the requested rezoning.
Blue Ribbon had planned to build an approximately 150,000-square-foot building of market-rate apartments on floors two through five. The initial concept was for all two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments, company Executive Vice President Michael Kelly said when the project was announced.
Amenities would have included indoor parking on the first floor, a fitness center, a party/meeting room and an outdoor swimming pool north of the building. Kelly explained that the multifamily zoning requires most parking to be inside or underground.
However, the project hinged on Blue Ribbon getting an access agreement from the Villas of Racine, the condominium development at 9600 Roxbury Blvd., immediately north of the would-be development site.
Robbin Vester, president of the condo association, said that group gave Blue Ribbon two options for access to the property via Hastings Court, which the association owns, but Racine County would not allow access from Highway H, which eliminated one of the options. She said Blue Ribbon never responded regarding the other option.
“We were not trying to stop the development,” Vester said.
Blue Ribbon was unable to obtain such an agreement and dropped the project, said Sam Schultz, the Village of Mount Pleasant’s community development director.
“You can’t win them all,” commented Village President Dave DeGroot. “We all thought things were going in the right direction. But the neighbors didn’t want it.”
Blue Ribbon Management is a global real estate development and education company with locations in Milwaukee, Chicago and Shanghai, China. Its portfolio includes residential, office, retail and hospitality properties.
According to the company website, its newest venture is the Eleven25 at Pabst, a student housing facility located in the old Pabst Brewery redevelopment complex.
"But the neighbors didn’t want it.” That has never stopped Davey in the past!
Blue Ribbon saw Foxconn's handwriting on the wall.
