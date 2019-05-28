Try 3 months for $3
AA Supreme Buffet

AA Supreme Buffet has closed at Westgate Square. Coming on the heels of the Shopko closing, it leaves another large vacancy at the shopping center near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Ohio Street.

 ANDREW ROSENTHAL andrew.rosenthal@journaltimes.com

RACINE — The closing of the Racine Shopko store was not the only significant recent loss for Westgate Square shopping center.

AA Supreme Buffet, the all-you-can-eat Asian restaurant, also is closed.

Shopko, 4801 Washington Ave., closed May 19 with the Green Bay-area company’s rapid crumbling over the past several months. The store had been Westgate Square’s anchor store.

As Shopko was clearing out its inventory with drastically marked-down merchandise, AA Supreme Buffet, just around the corner of the L-shape Westgate Square, closed. That leaves another 10,341 square feet of retail space at Westgate vacant.

Asian buffet restaurant opens at Westgate Square

The restaurant’s owner-operators were Nina Lin Cheng, originally from southeastern China, and her husband, Joe Cheng, from Hong Kong, who was the head cook.

At the time of Supreme Buffet’s opening, the couple also owned China Wok, 8115 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, which was take-out only. However, that restaurant also is closed.

The Supreme Buffet space had a long history as a buffet-style restaurant. For many years it was an Old Country Buffet. In early 2012, it was one of 81 Old Country Buffets permanently closed in a bankruptcy action.

Old Country Buffet was followed by Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet that July, after a complete renovation of the space. But just 14 months later, in September 2013, the space was empty again.

AA, which stood for Asian American, was large enough to seat up to 280 people and offered both Chinese and Japanese options — scores of them. On one of the buffet’s first days, it offered 55 different hot foods, not including the hibachi area or the sushi bar.

Mike Christie, president of Heritage Capital Assets of Park Ridge, Ill., which owns Westgate Square, could not be reached for comment Friday.

