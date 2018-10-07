MOUNT PLEASANT — The American Society for Quality is planning a meeting at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
Dr. Bill Mitchell, vice president of business operations for Foxconn Technology Group, is scheduled to speak on “Leading from the Middle of the Pack — A perspective on leadership from middle management and individual contributor levels.”
For more information or to make reservations, email Jay Warner at quality@a2q.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.