MOUNT PLEASANT — The American Society for Quality is planning a meeting at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

Dr. Bill Mitchell, vice president of business operations for Foxconn Technology Group, is scheduled to speak on “Leading from the Middle of the Pack — A perspective on leadership from middle management and individual contributor levels.”

For more information or to make reservations, email Jay Warner at quality@a2q.com.

