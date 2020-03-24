Amazon Logistics plans delivery station, hundreds of jobs in Sturtevant

The narrative states that Amazon Logistics also used Amazon Flex, “a new innovation from Amazon that allows individuals to use their own vehicles to deliver packages to customers.”

Amazon Logistics anticipates approximately 145 traditional passenger vehicles entering the delivery station, staggered between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. About 30 Amazon employees will work in the station from noon to 6 p.m. to support the Flex operations.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said Tuesday about the project that “Over the past few years, we have worked tirelessly to make Racine County a destination for major economic development projects and family-sustaining jobs. As we continue our efforts to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, we’re pleased to see Amazon establish a presence in Racine County and look forward to helping ensure their project is a success.”