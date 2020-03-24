Amazon Logistics plans delivery station, hundreds of jobs in Sturtevant

STURTEVANT — Amazon Logistics, which specializes in delivery of customer orders, plans to set up an operation in Sturtevant that would employ hundreds of people.
The company, an arm of Amazon, is seeking approval to set up the operation in a 438,309-square-foot industrial speculation building at 11201 Enterprise Way in Enterprise Business Park pending village approvals.
Amazon declined to comment. However, according to the written narrative submitted to the Village of Sturtevant, Amazon Logistics specializes in “last mile” delivery to customers from delivery stations such as the one proposed here.
Packages are shipped to delivery stations from fulfillment and sorting centers, such as the ones in Kenosha. The delivery stations operate 24/7, with most of the sorting activity performed in the early morning when trucks arrive with customer packages.
The sorting operations will require about 195 Amazon employees and 30 managers, the narrative states. The drivers deliver the packages directly to customers; the narrative states that approximately 205 delivery vans will depart the station between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and return between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
By that description, that operation would employ about 430 people, although that could not be confirmed.
New innovation
The narrative states that Amazon Logistics also used Amazon Flex, “a new innovation from Amazon that allows individuals to use their own vehicles to deliver packages to customers.”
Amazon Logistics anticipates approximately 145 traditional passenger vehicles entering the delivery station, staggered between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. About 30 Amazon employees will work in the station from noon to 6 p.m. to support the Flex operations.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said Tuesday about the project that “Over the past few years, we have worked tirelessly to make Racine County a destination for major economic development projects and family-sustaining jobs. As we continue our efforts to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, we’re pleased to see Amazon establish a presence in Racine County and look forward to helping ensure their project is a success.”
According to discussion at the March 12 Sturtevant Planning Commission meeting, Amazon hopes to take occupancy within 90 days of gaining final village approval and begin operations as soon thereafter as possible. The item goes back to the Planning Commission this Thursday for a recommendation to the Village Board, which normally meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. The village website does not indicate when its first April meeting will be held, with the spring election scheduled for April 7.
Thursday's Planning Commission meeting will be held via phone conferencing and no personal gathering of commissioners and village officials will take place, according to an agenda from the village.
