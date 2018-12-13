BURLINGTON — Discount grocer Aldi is expanding the size of its Burlington store, following a similar playbook at other locations across southeastern Wisconsin.
Representatives of the German-rooted, no-frills food merchant went before the city Plan Commission on Tuesday and received unanimous approval to add 2,292 square feet of space onto the north side of the existing store at 2009 Lynch Way, near the intersection of Highway W and Milwaukee Avenue.
Once the expansion is complete, Aldi’s footprint in Burlington will encompass a total of 19,494 square feet. Company officials said the changes will provide for more customer-friendly features.
Before giving Aldi representatives the green light to proceed, commissioners scrutinized several technical details — including parking spaces and use of temporary signage during and after the expansion project, which is set to take place next year.
Some parking to be sacrificed
The building expansion will absorb some of Aldi’s existing parking spaces and reduce the number of stalls to a threshold below city code, which calls for 100 spaces in the lot. Aldi representatives have indicated 87 spaces will be available once the construction is complete.
Despite this, city staffers said they were amenable to the company’s request for an exception.
In a letter to city officials, Tom Howald, director of real estate for Aldi’s real estate division in Oak Creek, indicated the company is comfortable with the loss of parking space.
“Given the layout of the existing lot, there is no additional room to add any more parking spaces within the site,” Howald wrote.
The only other possibility, Howald wrote, is to acquire additional land from an adjacent parcel, “which is not a feasible option.”
“Aldi has several other stores that are similar in size that have a parking count between 85 and 90 parking spaces that do not have issues with being under-parked,” Howald wrote.
Signage
City Planner Tanya Fonseca also discussed with commissioners the use of temporary signage. According to application materials, Aldi representatives plan on placing banners alerting consumers the store is open or closed during construction, depending on the phase of the project.
At Fonseca’s recommendation, the panel put a 30-day limit on a temporary sign permit. It can be renewed, upon further review.
“It’s a nice mechanism to make sure it’s in good standing,” Fonseca said of the 30-day limit.
In other business Tuesday, the Plan Commission gave approval for Circle Inc.’s proposed construction of a warehouse building at 2756 Whiting Road in the Burlington Manufacturing and Office Park west of Highway 83 at the city’s south end.
Both the Circle Inc. and Aldi plans do not require City Council approval.
