RACINE — After more than three decades of serving primarily Italian food and pizza, the owners of Buona Vita Pizzeria Restaurant have decided to create some family time for themselves and have closed the business.
Sunday was the last day for Buona Vita, the former mainstay business at Elmwood Plaza, 3701 Durand Ave., and for co-owners Achille and Michele Cortese.
“It is with joy and sadness we decided it is time to slow down,” the Corteses wrote on their Buona Vita Facebook page.
Even as a boy growing up in the small town of Cotronei in Calabria, Italy, Achille Cortese had ambition to succeed. Michele said he came to the United States in 1970 to pursue “the American dream,” traveling with his father — who did not stay — and turned 16 while at the Port of New York and New Jersey. Achille went to live with an uncle in Kenosha.
Four years later, Michele said, she met Achille at the former Ricchio’s Restaurant where she was a waitress while in high school. He would buy the restaurant and become her boss.
They got engaged in 1978 and married in 1981.
In March 1988 they opened Buona Vita — which means “good life” in Italian — at Elmwood Plaza. But 30 years later, about a year ago, they started talking about the possibility of closing it, Michele said.
“It was a very gut-wrenching decision,” she said. “I said, ‘We need to slow down and enjoy life.’ ”
In the meantime, the family had also opened Filomena's Restaurant and Cortese's Banquet Hall, where Achille cooks some days, at 1300 Sheridan Road, Somers. Achille also opened Vinny’s Pizza, a wholesale business based in Uptown, with a nonfamily partner.
Michele has a full-time job at Racine Dental Group; she worked at Buona Vita on weekends.
Michele said the couple will hold dear memories of their 31 years at Buona Vita. “We have had so many constant, loyal customers that have become friends and family, almost,” she said.
One man told them he could remember sitting at Buona Vita as a boy, Michele said. Then “every girlfriend he had, their first date was at Buona Vita,” she said.
Over the years, just as the community supported Buona Vita, the Corteses supported the community by holding many fundraisers there.
Michele said the family will honor all Buona Vita gift cards through their expiration date at Filomena’s Restaurant and Cortese’s Banquet Hall.
