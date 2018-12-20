MOUNT PLEASANT — Advocate Aurora Health plans to build another medical center in this village, ratcheting up its presence another notch in the greater Racine area with a $13 million clinic.
On Wednesday, the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission recommended approval of Advocate Aurora’s rezoning and conditional-use requests to build the Sunnyslope and Spring Medical Center; that recommendation next goes to the Village Board. The location, as described in the name, is 5.7 acres at the southwest corner of Spring Street and Sunnyslope Drive.
There the organization plans to build a one-story, 22,500-square-foot medical office building. The plans call for 26 primary-care examination rooms, four urgent-care exam rooms, two medical exam rooms that can be used for clinic-based patient procedures, and support space for those services.
The center will have imaging, laboratory/blood draw and space for a future pharmacy, according to information presented to the Plan Commission. The organization plans to add 30 new positions to staff the center.
Advocate Aurora hopes to begin construction this spring and have the clinic open in spring 2020.
Clinic to stay open
Among Advocate Aurora’s Racine-area medical facilities is an existing clinic at at 8400 Washington Ave., approximately two miles southwest of the future proposed medical center.
Asked whether the Washington Avenue clinic will continue to operate after the future one opens along Spring Street, Lisa Just, president of Aurora Health Care’s Racine, Kenosha and northern Illinois patient service area replied, “Our current clinics are at capacity and will remain fully operational. Adding this new clinic will provide much-needed additional access to primary care and urgent care in the communities we serve.”
Last May the organization also announced plans to build a hospital, two clinics and a medical office building on 96 acres at the northeast corner of Interstate 94 and Highway 20, a $250 million investment. Advocate Aurora hopes to open those new facilities in 2021.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Ascension Wisconsin has submitted plans to the village for its future $42 million surgery center along Highway 20.
“This area of Racine County is growing and expected to continue to do so in the future,” Just said about the perceived need for a medical center at Spring and Sunnyslope. “Our goal is to provide high-quality, cost-effective healthcare to the residents of Racine County. While a medical office building is planned for the hospital campus to support our specialty services, this new clinic will offer greater access for outpatient primary care and urgent care, ensuring the full continuum of care for our community.”
The new medical center is to have a drop-off canopy built over the main entrance to shield patients from inclement weather.
As one condition of approval, the Plan Commission recommended requiring Advocate Aurora to submit an easement for future public sidewalks along Spring Street and Sunnyslope Drive.
Great more high priced medical.
I've been an Aurora patient for many years. The quality of care far exceeds Ascension. This is great news.
